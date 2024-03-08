Highlights Anthony Edwards overcame two injuries against the Pacers to score 44 points and register an incredible game-sealing block.

Edwards scored 16 points in the fourth quarter and was dominant down the stretch in the impressive victory.

Minnesota maintains top spot in the Western Conference despite the recent injury to Karl-Anthony Towns.

It was a night of pain and excitement for Anthony Edwards, who decided to have one of his best performances of the season despite sustaining two injuries early during the Minnesota Timberwolves' game against the Indiana Pacers.

He finished with a stat-line of 44 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks on 18-of-35 shooting from the field and 3-of-7 from beyond the arc. The last defensive statistic turned out to be Edwards' biggest highlight of the game, as he blocked the game-tying shot from Indiana guard Aaron Nesmith to secure the 113-111 victory on the road at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

No Pain, No Gain for Anthony Edwards — Twice

Timberwolves guard left the game injured twice in the first quarter

Edwards' spectacular night did not come without some hardships, however.

It actually came five seconds into the game when he sprained his left ankle and went into the locker room. He attempted to drive to the paint when his left ankle took an apparent turn, prompting him to limp back to the locker room to get treated by team doctors.

He eventually returned around the 8:11 mark of the first quarter.

The injury bug wasn't done testing Edwards' durability. Near the end of the quarter with 21.1 seconds remaining, he contested an inside shot from Indiana forward Jalen Smith, resulting in a hard fall and landing on his back. He got back on his feet, but was walking gingerly as he went back to the locker room again.

He stayed there for a brief period before returning to the game during the second quarter. It was quite fortunate for Minnesota to see him return to the game following these events, but they should remain cautious about him protecting his body for the long term and upcoming postseason play.

Edwards Went Clutch Mode in Fourth Quarter

Scored 16 points in the quarter, including eight in the final 1:11 of the game

Despite these early setbacks, Edwards continued pushing forward as he helped Minnesota jump to a 54-37 lead during the midway point of the second quarter. He had 15 points, three rebounds and three assists once halftime came around.

But he wasn't done yet. Even as Indiana kept fighting back, Edwards kept making shot after shot with the Pacers having no answer for him defensively throughout the entirety of the second half. He scored 29 of his 44 points in the last 24 minutes, doing so on an efficient 11-of-20 shooting from the field, including two triples.

Edwards also tied his season-high in scoring, with the last occurrence coming during a win over the Sacramento Kings.

Edwards was already having a great night on both ends of the floor, but finished the night off with a monstrous block that was the perfect cherry on top. Having a two-point lead with seven seconds left in the game after going one-of-two at the charity stripe, Edwards soared to deny a potential game-tying layup by Nesmith, hitting his head on the rim as time expired as well.

He yelled, flexed his muscles and chest-bumped Rudy Gobert in celebration. It was a memorable moment for Edwards, who immediately reflected on it after the game.

"I hit my head, I think on the rim. It's hurting real bad and I landed on my wrist... I ain't never jumped that high in my life," - Anthony Edwards

It's also a strong performance for the young star to have, especially when his fellow co-star Karl-Anthony Towns will be out for a significant period of time due to a torn meniscus.

Minnesota maintains control over the top spot of the Western Conference with a 44-19 record, leading by a half-game over the Oklahoma City Thunder following the win. They will look to continue their winning ways heading into their second night of a back-to-back, next facing the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, March 8.