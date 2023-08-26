The emergence of Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards in the NBA has been something to behold, and according to NBA writer Mark Medina, he could be seen as the Timberwolves franchise player over both Karl Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert.

Minnesota Timberwolves news – Anthony Edwards

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has set the NBA alight since he entered the league as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

However, he has enjoyed both a career-year with the T-Wolves and standout performances as a member of Team USA this off-season in warm-up games ahead of the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Miami Heat coach and Team USA assistant Erik Spoelstra, speaking via The Athletic, demonstrated high praise for the 22-year-old, predicting him to become “a household name” in the NBA if he wasn’t one already.

Head coach Steve Kerr followed suit by referring to Edwards as “unquestionably the guy”, via Brian Windhorst of ESPN, after Team USA’s comeback win vs. Germany after trailing 16 points in the second half.

With the 6’4” shooting guard having only played three seasons in the NBA so far, there is no reason why he cannot establish himself as one of the top-5 players in the entire league should he continue on his upward trajectory.

Is Anthony Edwards the Timberwolves' franchise player?

Medina believes that in a difficult season for the T-Wolves, Anthony Edwards stood out and is definitely a player for fans to keep their eyes on next season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “Talking with Chris Finch, the Timberwolves Coach, this past season, he sensed that Ant [Edwards] has been more and more comfortable with picking his spots on when to speak up. But still, it's his nature to defer to his veteran teammates like Karl Anthony Towns or Rudy Gobert.”

“But the reality is they underachieved last season, they thought that with the Rudy Gobert trade that they would make a bigger push, but because of the loss of depth, because of some of the transition issues with Rudy Gobert becoming comfortable with the team, and Karl Anthony Towns’ injury, they didn't live up to their potential.”

“But Anthony Edwards was that lone bright spot. So I would keep your eyes out on him possibly becoming their franchise player, even over Karl Anthony Towns this upcoming season.”

How did Anthony Edwards perform last season?

In a season in which the Timberwolves finished with a 42-40 record, only just making it into the play-in tournament where they had to play two play-in games to secure the No. 8 seed, they would go on to lose 4-1 to the eventual champions, Denver Nuggets, in the first round of the playoffs.

Anthony Edwards - Minnesota Timberwolves Career Statistics Minutes Played 34.2 Points 21.8 Assists 3.7 Rebounds 5.1 Steals 1.4 Blocks 0.6 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Edwards, who was elected to his first NBA all-star game in 2022, enjoyed a stellar season in which he averaged 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists, shooting 45.9% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point line, all of which are career-highs, per Statmuse.

The Timberwolves won’t mind who becomes their franchise star as long as they are successful, but it would appear that Minnesota have multiple stars on their roster and may have to find a way to keep them all happy if they are to achieve their playoff, and possibly even championship aspirations.

It could be that Anthony Edwards - whose contract is worth just over $44m - becomes the man to step up and lead the team, which could lead to ramifications for the likes of Karl Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert further down the line.

But for now at least, they all remain Wolves and must find a way to be successful, together.