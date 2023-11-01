Highlights The Minnesota Timberwolves made key roster moves in the off-season, including retaining and extending Jaden McDaniels, showing their commitment to roster continuity.

The future of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks very bright, at least on paper, and as such the organization spent their off-season opting to retain and extend large parts of its roster, including Jaden McDaniels who had a breakout year, in a strong signal of intent to maintain roster continuity. While the deal looks to be an expensive one, NBA writer Mark Medina argues that it would still be a great trade asset to ‘ship out’ if push comes to shove and the team are not where they feel they should be further down the line.

Minnesota’s off-season overhaul

The Timberwolves’ off-season was a busy one in which they opted to retain quite a few of their supporting cast who were on expiring contracts, while also ensuring their star of the future, if he isn’t already. Their biggest deal came when they announced that they had agreed to a five-year designated rookie max extension with Anthony Edwards, who has quickly emerged as an NBA star, earning his first NBA All-Star honors last season. The deal reportedly could be worth up to $260 million, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. But the T-Wolves were not done with dishing out large contracts, inking forward Jaden McDaniels to a five-year, $136 million rookie-scale extension after the 23-year-old ingratiated himself into the starting line-up, and enjoyed a breakout season.

During free-agency they also agreed to a three-year, $42 million extension back-up center Naz Reid after his career-year averaging 11.5 points and 4.9 rebounds, while also extending young guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who arrived in Minnesota at the February trade deadline in the three-team trade that sent D’Angelo Russell to reunite with the L.A. Lakers. To pad out their rotation further, the Timberwolves were able to bring in Shake Milton on a two-year, $10 million deal, while adding perimeter scoring wing Troy Brown Jr. in a deal worth a reported two-years, $8 million, per Spotrac.

Medina – NBA contracts ‘almost don’t mean anything anymore’

Despite signing McDaniels to a wealthy contract extension, Medina argues that it doesn’t necessarily mean that the Timberwolves will be limited by it, suggesting that it is a good contract to ‘ship out’ via a trade, should the organization feel the need to blow up the roster and start afresh at any point.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said…

“I think that this [McDaniels extension] also doesn't preclude them from granting an extension to Anthony Edwards – they are obviously going to do that. And I think that the last thing we have to keep in mind is that, for both players and franchises, contracts almost don't mean anything anymore. And so just because the Timberwolves granted him this five year extension, it does not guarantee that McDaniels will be there for five years. So if nothing else, if things don't work out, and Minnesota decides, ‘hey, we’ve got to start over or make some trades’, they have a pretty good contract on their hands to ship out. But I think in the short-term, it mostly deals with the fact that they have a good young nucleus around them, so let's just keep that continuity and see how much it can grow.”

Bright future ahead

Ensuring the long-term commitments of Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels could prove a pivotal move for the Timberwolves establishing themselves as genuine playoff contenders for many future years to come.

Minnesota Timberwolves Statistics Anthony Edwards Jaden McDaniels Minutes Played 34.2 27.0 Points 21.8 9.6 Assists 3.7 1.4 Rebounds 5.1 3.9 Steals 1.4 0.8 Blocks 0.6 0.9 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Earning his first NBA All-Star honors last season, Edwards who is known simply as Ant, took another huge stride in his rapid rise to the top of being one of the NBA’s best young stars. In 79 games last season, he averaged 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game, and quickly established himself as Minnesota’s offensive focal point.

Edwards wasn’t the only stand-out for Minnesota, though, with McDaniels emerging as an up-and-coming talent, particularly on the defensive end of the floor. Despite averaging a career-high 12.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 block per game, his defense is what saw him reach new heights. Starting in all 79 of his regular season games, the 23-year-old held opposing shooters to making only 43.6 percent of their shots when he was their closest defender, while he also held his opponents to 52.9 percent at the rim, which saw him rank in the league top 10 (when defending 200+ shots).

With so much talent at their disposal on both ends of the court, the Minnesota Timberwolves certainly have the potential to be a solid play-off team, at the very minimum, for years to come. If all else fails, though, they have flexible contracts in which they can look to offload, although, that is certainly not in their minds currently as they seek to make reparations from their disappointing playoff-run and make some noise around the NBA.