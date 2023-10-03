Highlights Anthony Edwards is highly regarded around the league and has the potential to become a generational star player for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Edwards has made significant progress in his career and was named an All-Star in the 2022-23 season.

The Timberwolves organization values Edwards and believes he will eventually take over as the leading man for the team, edging out Karl-Anthony Towns.

The ascension to stardom for Minnesota Timberwolves young star Anthony Edwards has led him to be named in the conversation for taking over from three-time All-Star, Karl-Anthony Towns, and becoming the new face of the franchise in the near-future. NBA insider Mark Medina reports that the All-Star is highly regarded around the league, with people believing he could be a ‘generational star player’ after his three impressive seasons in the NBA thus far.

After years of failing to make the post-season and being an NBA lottery team, the Timberwolves find themselves in uncharted territory, where they now have the potential, at least on paper, to become one of the top teams in the Western Conference. This is largely due to their star-studded front-court with the partnership of Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert, as well as the emergence of fourth-year guard Anthony Edwards as an All-Star, who has gone from strength-to-strength since entering the league as the No. 1 overall pick in 2020.

Prior to the start of the off-season, the Timberwolves ensured they added depth to their front-court by re-signing undrafted big man, Naz Reid, to a three-year, $42 million deal with the team, as reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Just a few days later, Wojnarowski reported that Edwards had agreed to sign a rookie max extension in the region of five-years, $260 million. His report further suggested that Minnesota’s intention was to now construct their roster long-term around him.

This has led to debates among those around the league over whether he has perhaps now already taken over from Towns as the out-and-out face of the Wolves franchise. According to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, though, the 23-year-old who many argue could be a generational talent if he’s not already, isn’t focussed on becoming the main star on the team, but is instead adopting a team-oriented approach, remaining optimistic that his and KAT’s complementary games and ‘similar mindsets’ can help lead the Timberwolves to success.

How do the Timberwolves feel about Anthony Edwards?

According to Medina, the Timberwolves' organization value Edwards very highly and believe he has all the tangibles needed to become a ‘generational star player’ in this league. Furthermore, he believes that while he is still a young player who is about to enter only his fourth season in the NBA, Edwards will inevitably take over the reins from Towns and become the Wolves’ leading man.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said…

“There is a lot of strong optimism from people around the league that he [Anthony Edwards] can be that generational star player. We've seen the impact from day one, but we've just seen more and more growth as he's progressed, most notably with his stint with Team USA this past summer. But I think to Anthony Edwards’ credit, I think he's also very well aware of social dynamics. Talking to people in the Timberwolves organisation, they really credit him for threading this needle of improving his work ethic, being coachable, and showing more assertiveness with being a leader and expressing himself while still staying in his lane knowing that he's a young guy, there's veteran voices around the team, and that he can be much more effective as a leader with his talent and actions than with his words. So maybe we're splitting hairs and talking technicalities, but in the present moment of time it is Karl Anthony Towns’ team but very soon it will be Anthony Edwards’ team.”

The rise to all-star status for Anthony Edwards

Edwards has only played three seasons in the NBA, but we can forgive you for thinking it has been so much longer than that. The 2022-23 regular season saw him step up once again, but this time to another level which led to the 23-year-old being named an All-Star for the very first time in his young career, and the first of many, no doubt.

Anthony Edwards - Minnesota Timberwolves Career Statistics Minutes Played 34.2 Points 21.8 Assists 3.7 Rebounds 5.1 Steals 1.4 Blocks 0.6 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

According to Statmuse, last season the standout star from Georgia University averaged 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists, with a true shooting percentage of 56.4%, while also converting 36.9 percent of his shots from range. Alongside that, he posted a career-high 1.6 steals per game. Throughout his career so far, Edwards has remained a mainstay in the Timberwolves starting line-up, having missed only 23 games in his three-years in the league, with his best return coming last season where he played in 79 of the 82 regular season games.

During the off-season, Edwards once again showcased himself as being one of the NBA’s up-and-coming stars through his play for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup. Despite the team finishing in a measly fourth place, by their own standards anyway, the 6’4” guard was arguably the best player on the team, averaging 18.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals in only 26 minutes per game on their tournament run to the bronze medal match, per FIBA.

The hope from the Minnesota Timberwolves is that Anthony Edwards can continue on his upward trajectory, and with KAT’s return back to action, as well as three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Rudy Gobert, also in the starting line-up, they should be aiming to become one of the NBA’s most dominant big 3’s. This would then put themselves in contention for an automatic playoff spot at the very least, if not showing themselves to be legitimate contenders to come out of a very competitive Western Conference.