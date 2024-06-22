Highlights The Timberwolves aim to improve through NBA draft by targeting Cal wing Jaylon Tyson at No. 22.

Team seeks larger point guard like Kris Dunn to complement Rudy Gobert's defense.

Signing Jalen Smith with MLE to serve as a mobile backup to Gobert can enhance team depth.

With Anthony Edwards taking over as the Minnesota Timberwolves' franchise player, their fortunes have changed dramatically. The once teetering organization that always seemed to be on the verge of collapse now has one of the most dominant and entertaining teams in the NBA. A team whose defense used to be laughable is now among the best in the league.

All of these changes aren't a direct byproduct of Edwards's play, although he has developed into a two-way star without any major holes in his game. The hiring of head coach Chris Finch, the arrival of leader Mike Conley, the acquisition of four-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, and the decision to retain star big man Karl-Anthony Towns have all played a role in their newfound success as well.

Now that the dust has settled after a bittersweet playoff run, the Timberwolves can address the problem areas of their roster. In doing so, they should be even tougher to beat next season.

1 Move Up In NBA Draft

Select Cal wing Jaylon Tyson With the No. 22 pick

The Timberwolves have the No. 27 and No. 37 picks in the 2024 NBA Draft. They could try to package them together to move up a couple of spots. With the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns eyeing Bronny James but reluctant to draft him too high, the No. 17 pick and No. 22 are viable trade options.

Of the two, the No. 22 appears more attainable. This is because the Lakers may target a center with the No. 17 pick in an effort to shore up their backline defense. To that end, solid big men prospects will be available in that range.

If the Lakers bypass James in the first round, the Suns will then have a chance to draft him. Yet, the only team who James’s agent has named as a potential landing spot between Phoenix’s No. 22 pick and Minnesota’s No. 37 pick is the Toronto Raptors, who have the 31st overall pick.

Therefore, if the Suns really do want to draft James and add a rotation-caliber prospect, they can likely do so if they have the No. 27 and No. 37 picks. With the 27th overall pick, they can snatch up James before the Raptors have a chance. Then, with the No. 37 pick, they look at point guard, off-ball, and center prospects that will complement their Big Three.

With the No. 22 pick, the Timberwolves should add Cal wing Jaylon Tyson. Last season, Tyson averaged 19.6 points and 1.2 steals per game on 47-36-80 shooting splits. At 6-foot-7 and 210 pounds, he can play alongside Edwards at either wing spot, though he may not start due to Jaden McDaniels' masterful defense.

Looking deeper into Tyson's toolbox, his athleticism, shiftiness, activity, and a diverse scoring package, he can help alleviate Edwards’ offensive burden. Though the Timberwolves have put their faith in the jovial No. 1 pick, they should be happy that he isn’t their only wing that can put pressure on the defense.

2 Sign Kris Dunn

The Timberwolves need a point guard with more size

Due to the way Minnesota looked in the playoffs, adding a center with fluid athleticism would benefit them. However, said center is likely to play limited minutes. The new CBA makes it difficult to move Gobert, who is handsomely paid. His contract is so rich it makes no sense to have a center starting over him, nevermind that he’s more successful than flawed as a defender.

With that being said, the Timberwolves must build around him and add long and physical point-of-attack defenders with excellent screen navigation. This should lead them to replacing Conley in the starting lineup, as his diminutive size doesn’t blend well with Gobert’s choppy lateral movement in pick-and-roll defense.

To do so, they should sign Utah Jazz free agent Kris Dunn. If that name sounds familiar, it’s because the Timberwolves drafted Dunn with the fifth overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.

Where Conley is a flat 6-foot and 175 pounds, Dunn is 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds. While Conley has a respectable 6-foot-6 wingspan, Dunn has a crazy 6-foot-9 wingspan. He’s also a better run-and-jump athlete. As a result, he’s more capable of shrinking the space between him and ball-handlers.

In pick-and-roll defense, his screen navigation sees him slinking around centers with ease while having the athleticism and wherewithal to dart from the big to a ball-handler. Make no mistake, Conley is a high-caliber defender. It's just that Dunn is even better.

Mike Conley Jr. vs. Kris Dunn — Stats Comparison (2022-23 to Now) Category Mike Conley Jr. Kris Dunn HT 6-foot-1 6-foot-3 WT 175 lbs. 205 lbs. WINGSPAN 6-foot-6 6-foot-9 PPG 11.7 7.4 APG 6.3 4.3 SPG 1.1 1.1 FG% 44.3% 49.7% 3P% 41.5% 39.5%

After shooting 39.5 percent from three over the past two seasons, he may be able to fit Conley’s role on offense as well. Dunn’s a natural floor general, capable of running an offense as well as Conley.

Looking at Dunn’s stats since joining the Jazz, he’s averaged at least five assists per game and shot at least 40 percent from three when starting. In fact, in 2022-23, he averaged 22.3 points, 10.0 assists, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game in three starts.

Fortunately for the Timberwolves, that brief stretch has been forgotten by many. They should be able to sign him with the veteran’s minimum.

3 Sign Jalen Smith

Jalen Smith's mobility will come in handy

After signing Dunn, the Timberwolves will still have the $5.2 million Taxpayers MLE at their disposal. With that, they should sign Indiana Pacers free agent Jalen Smith.

A mobile big man who can stretch the floor, he and the Timberwolves big man rotation will blend well. His skillset at either end is essentially the opposite of Gobert’s. So, while he may play sparingly or situationally, he should be a highly useful addition.

Jalen Smith - By The Numbers Category 2023-24 Career MPG 17.2 16.5 PPG 9.9 8.5 DRPG 3.7 3.5 BPG 0.6 0.7

Not to be ignored is the fact that Gobert can coach up Smith defensively. Gobert isn’t an elite perimeter defender by any means. But inside the arc, he’s still the king, at least until Victor Wembanyama takes his crown.

With that being said, Smith's biggest issues are his defensive awareness and handsy defense. For all the criticisms of Gobert, none are directed towards his basketball IQ. He doesn't just know where to be, he knows how to manipulate offenses with his defense due to his vast knowledge base and how to defend without fouling.

As Gobert's understudy, Smith should improve in each of those areas. He could also become a better defensive rebounder, which is one of the Frenchman's most underrated skills.