Highlights Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving have outshined Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns by a wide margin resulting in Minnesota's 3-0 deficit.

Late-game moments have highlighted the stark differences between the star duos' abilities.

Playoff struggles are expected for Edwards, but Towns' poor performance may ignite trade talks.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have had an awesome season, likely surpassing even their own expectations on the way to the Western Conference Finals. Battling for the one seed all season and missing it by one game, earning a third seed, and sweeping the Kevin Durant/Devin Booker Phoenix Suns was more than enough success for this phase of Minnesota's journey.

Their improbable defeat of the defending champion Denver Nuggets was one of the more impressive and shocking NBA Playoff results in some time and set them up for championship expectations in Round Three vs. the Dallas Mavericks. Unfortunately, Dallas has stolen Minnesota's heart by snatching three straight nailbiters to take a seemingly insurmountable 3-0 series lead.

Each of these games has been extremely tight, and the Wolves' stars have let them down in a big way. Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving have been special every night, while Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns have failed to show up, and that's the difference in the series.

Dončić and Irving have Outplayed Edwards and Towns

Dallas' duo have doubled the production of their counterparts

Postseason basketball can often come down to which team has the better star player or players, as they can affect the outcome of games in such an outsized way. Role players are also extremely important to winning playoff games, but cannot overcome a large discrepancy in star production.

This is the case for Minnesota's 3-0 deficit at the hands of Dallas, as the Wolves' role players have performed pretty well over the three games. Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid, Kyle Anderson, and Mike Conley have done their jobs in this series, but Edwards and Towns have struggled mightily throughout. Rudy Gobert has also been less than his usual standard, and his offensive limitations have hurt Minnesota significantly.

Meanwhile, Dallas' role players have also played well in the Conference Finals, but the difference in the series is clearly the otherworldly production of Dončić and Irving. Both players have been phenomenal through three games, displaying the prolific offense that the Mavericks envisioned when they paired the two legendary scorers together last February.

Dallas' Duo Advantage Player PPG APG TS% Dončić 32.7 8.7 61.6% Irving 27.7 4.7 61.6% Total 60.4 13.4 61.6% Edwards 22.0 8.0 50.8% Towns 15.0 2.7 37.4% Total 37.0 10.7 44.2%

It is not only the advantage in raw scoring numbers but also the superior command that Dončić and Irving have displayed over every situation thrown their way by Minnesota's dominant defense. The juxtaposition between the two veteran ballhandlers and the unpreparedness of the Wolves' inexperienced duo has been very noticeable.

Stark Difference in the Clutch

Late-game moments have exposed Minnesota's weaknesses

The gigantic gap in quality of play between the two team's best players has been most evident in close, late-game situations. Dallas feels completely comfortable with Dončić and Irving at the controls, and they've consistently created great shots for themselves and their teammates despite Minnesota's great defense.

Both players have been through several playoff runs and are extremely calm in late-game moments. Each guy can get an open shot for himself at any time, and both are good enough passers to hit their teammates with perfect feeds when double-teams come.

Meanwhile, Edwards and Towns have looked shellshocked against the heavy defensive pressure Dallas has sent their way. Neither player has been able to handle the aggressive defense, whether it requires them to score themselves or make the right pass to a teammate.

In several instances, Dallas has come through in the clutch, while Minnesota hasn't. Examples include Edwards' turnover with a chance to ice Game 2 (which led to Dončić's game-winner), or Dončić and Irving trading late-game jumpers while Edwards could barely get a shot off in Game 3.

Clutch Comparison Player PPG FG% TO/G +/- Dončić 4.0 80.0% 0.7 3.7 Irving 3.0 42.9% 0.0 3.7 Edwards 3.0 50.0% 0.7 -3.7 Towns 1.5 20.0% 0.5 -4.5

Playoff Shortcomings Expected for Edwards, Cause Concern for Towns

KAT's poor performance will reignite trade talks

It is very well-known that young stars simply do not lead their teams to the promised land before going through playoff heartbreak and learning from their failures. Only a few guys as young as Edwards have ever been the best player on a team to make the NBA Finals, and they are all on the short-list of the greatest players of all time.

Struggles Before Breakthrough Player Year of Career # of Playoff Runs Age James 9th 8th 27 Durant 10th 8th 28 Curry 6th 3rd 27 Jokić 8th 5th 28 Giannis 8th 6th 26 Edwards 4th 3rd 22

*This shows active player's journeys to winning their first NBA Championship

There is a reason for this, as inexperienced players getting their first taste of deep-postseason basketball usually aren't ready for the incredible stakes, pressure, and nuanced gameplan that opponents will throw at them in the later rounds of the NBA Playoffs. Opposing coaches spend days creating the perfect scheme to expose a star's weaknesses, and younger guys typically cannot adjust on the fly without going through these moments beforehand.

We're seeing this happen in real-time to Minnesota's 22-year-old phenom, as Edwards has struggled mightily in the first three games vs. Dallas. Jason Kidd has weaponized his excellent defensive personnel to force Minnesota's role players to beat them, and Edwards hasn't been able to make the right reads accordingly. Dallas also just has much better options to guard him than Denver did, with Derrick Jones Jr. and PJ Washington.

Edwards has been flummoxed by his inability to dominate this series and has even appeared exhausted from the longest, most grueling basketball season of his career. Because of his age, it is understandable to experience these growing pains.

However, for Towns, his terrible performance has not only led to Minnesota's demise but may also be the end of his days with the Timberwolves. Towns has always been widely criticized for his playstyle, demeanor, and playoff failures, but seemingly silenced the doubters against Denver.

If Minnesota is eliminated, the trade rumors surrounding the big man will be reignited.