The 2023-24 NBA playoff action continues as we have moved on to the conference final round. The lone game on the schedule tonight features the Minnesota Timberwolves hosting the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals.

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Game 2 Info When Fri. May 24 Where Target Center Time 8:30 PM EST Location Minneapolis, MN TV TNT

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks – How We Got Here & Betting Trends

Minnesota remains the favorite heading into Game 2

The Timberwolves were coming off an emotional series in which they knocked off the defending champions in seven games. In what proved to be an odd series, the road team won five times.

On the other side of this conference finals matchup, the Mavericks battled back from a pair of Game 1 losses to take both of their previous two playoff series in six games. Fast-forward to the fourth quarter of the series opener, the home team held a 102-98 lead with 3:37 left in regulation. However, the Mavericks went on an 8-0 run, enabling them to escape with a 108-105 victory to take a 1-0 series lead for the first time in the playoffs.

Minnesota's one silver lining was Jaden McDaniels' performance. He scored a team-high 24 points on 9-for-15 shooting from the field, including a 6-for-9 effort from beyond the arc.

Unfortunately, the Timberwolves superstar players didn't answer the bell. Anthony Edwards did produce a decent stat line with 19 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists. However, he shot just 6-for-16 from the floor, and he had a difficult time containing Kyrie Irving. Karl-Anthony Towns added 16 points but shot a woeful 6-for-20, including 2-for-9 from distance. Mike Conley managed just six points on 2-for-7 shooting overall, and he missed five of his six attempts from distance.

Conversely, the Mavericks got exactly what they needed from their superstar duo of Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving. Dončić pumped in 33 points, including 15 in the final frame. This included a span in which he scored seven straight as part of a 13-0 run for the Mavericks that gave them a 97-89 lead. Meanwhile, Irving -- who had been relatively quiet last round -- scored 30 points, 24 of which came in the first half.

In addition to their superstars rising to the occasion, the Mavericks also enjoyed a 62-38 edge in points in the paint while holding Minnesota to just 42.7 shooting from the floor. As we head into the next game, it should be noted that Dallas is 5-2 on the road in the playoffs, while Minnesota is a .500 ball club at the Target Center (3-3).

Now that the stage has been set for this Game 2 showdown, it's time to examine the betting trends for both teams.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Picks

The Spread

Although they dropped the series opener, the Timberwolves come into Game 2 as a 5.5-point favorite (per BleacherNation.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Mavericks have covered the spread eight times in their last 12 outings.

In its last six road contests, Dallas is 5-1 against the spread.

In their last 12 contests, the Timberwolves have covered the spread eight times.

Minnesota is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 Friday night matchups.

The Timberwolves are 20-21 ATS in the 41 times they have been favored to win a game by 5.5 points or more. On the other hand, Dallas has been an underdog of 5.5 or more points eight times this season. Their against-the-spread record is 2-6 in those contests.

Prediction: Dallas Mavericks (+5.5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup opened at 208 points, but the line has recently moved to 207 points (per Pre-Game.com). Here are a few trends that suggest why going with the “over” is the smart option here.

The total has gone OVER eight times in the Timberwolves' last 12 games.

eight times in the Timberwolves' last 12 games. In Minnesota's last 11 home games, the OVER total holds an 8-3 record.

total holds an 8-3 record. The OVER total is 10-5 in the Timberwolves' last 15 matchups against Western Conference teams.

Prediction: OVER 207 points

Player Prop Bets

Following his 30-point outing in Game 1, Irving is the key player to watch for the road team. He currently has -102 odds of scoring more than 23.5 points and -118 odds of finishing with less than 23.5 points.

Here is a look at how his numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

Irving is averaging 24.9 points per contest across 71 regular season and playoff games.

points per contest across 71 regular season and playoff games. In a pair of matchups against Minnesota this season, he has averaged 32.5 points per contest.

points per contest. During the postseason, he is averaging 21.8 points per contest.

points per contest. Irving has played against Western Conference teams 48 times this season (including the playoffs). In those contests, he is averaging 25.0 points per outing.

points per outing. In 19 matchups against Northwest Division opponents, the Mavericks guard is averaging 21.7 points per game.

points per game. Over his last 10 outings, Irving has averaged 20.8 points, 5.6 assists, and 3.6 rebounds per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup three times during that stretch.

Prediction: Kyrie Irving OVER 23.5 points

After scoring 24 points on 66 percent shooting from distance in Game 1, I am going with Jaden McDaniels as a key player to watch for the home team. He currently has -105 odds of scoring more than 12.5 points and -115 odds of finishing with less than 12.5 points (via DraftKings).

Do McDaniels' numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

McDaniels is averaging 10.9 points per contest during the regular season and playoffs.

points per contest during the regular season and playoffs. In five games against the Mavericks this season, he has averaged 12.0 points per contest.

points per contest. During the postseason, McDaniels is averaging 13.3 points per outing.

points per outing. McDaniels has played against Western Conference teams 58 times this season (including the playoffs). In those contests, he is averaging 10.8 points per outing.

points per outing. In 17 matchups against Southwest Division opponents, the Timberwolves forward is averaging 10.4 points per game.

points per game. Over his last 10 outings, McDaniels has averaged 12.6 points and 3.9 rebounds per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup four times during that stretch.

Prediction: Jaden McDaniels OVER 12.5 points

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Final Picks

The Spread: Dallas Mavericks (+5.5) Bleacher Nation

Dallas Mavericks (+5.5) Bleacher Nation Over/Under: OVER 207 points (Pre-Game.com)

OVER 207 points (Pre-Game.com) Player Prop Bet #1: Kyrie Irving OVER 23.5 points

Kyrie Irving OVER 23.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Jaden McDaniels OVER 12.5 points