The 2023-24 NBA playoff action continues as we move to the latter stage of the conference finals. The lone game on the schedule for Thursday night features the Minnesota Timberwolves hosting the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Game 5 Info When Thur. May 30 Where Target Center Time 8:30 PM EST Location Minneapolis, MN TV TNT

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks – How We Got Here & Betting Trends

Minnesota is the favorite heading into Game 5

Let's be perfectly honest; the Timberwolves looked overmatched through the first three games of the series. Although each of the games was close going into the waning moments, Minnesota wilted under the pressure on multiple occasions. In Game 2, they held a five-point lead with 90 seconds left in regulation. The ending result was Dallas winning that game 109-108 courtesy of a 3-point shot from Luka Dončić.

Minnesota held a slim two-point advantage in Game 3 at the 5:00 mark in the final frame. What was the result? Well, the Timberwolves missed seven straight shots en route to being outscored 14-3 during that stretch, paving the way for a Mavericks' 116-107 victory.

In Game 4, though, the narrative changed a bit for the road team. Minnesota held a five-point advantage at the 5:04 mark in the fourth quarter, and they went on to win the game 105-100, extending the series to a fifth game. In addition to learning from their previous miscues, the Timberwolves' duo of Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns finally outplayed their Mavericks' counterparts. Edwards and Towns combined for 54 points on 71.4 percent shooting from the field, while Doncic and Irving scored 44 points on 33.3 percent shooting from the floor.

From the Mavericks' perspective, their top two players did not have their greatest performances. Although Luka Dončić notched his sixth triple-double of the postseason (28 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists), he shot just 7-for-21 from the field and 4-for-11 from the field. His backcourt mate, Kyrie Irving, finished with 16 points and four assists on 6-for-18 shooting from the floor and just 1-for-6 from distance.

While Doncic felt responsible for the team's Game 4 loss, Irving didn't echo that sentiment.

"A lot of this is on me. I had spurts, we had spurts, but I've got to put a full 48 minutes of a game together." - Kyrie Irving

No one would blame the Mavericks for being disappointed about failing to close the series out with a sweep. On the other hand, every game in a playoff series is about which team makes the proper adjustments. Minnesota made the key adjustments in Game 4, and now it is the Mavericks' turn to do so in Game 5.

Now that the stage has been set for this pivotal showdown, it's time to examine the betting trends for both teams.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Picks

Spread

After getting their first win in this series, the Timberwolves enter Game 5 as a five-point favorite (per BleacherNation.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Mavericks have covered the spread 10 times in their last 15 outings.

In its last seven road games, Dallas is 6-1 against the spread.

The Timberwolves have covered the spread at a 33.3 percent success rate across their last nine contests (3-6).

Minnesota has failed to cover the spread four times in its last five matchups against Dallas.

The Timberwolves are 20-21 ATS when they are favored to win by five or more points, while the Mavericks' against-the-spread record is 2-7 when they are an underdog of five or more points.

As long as the Timberwolves can get another balanced attack from Edwards and Towns, they have an outside shot of winning this game. However, the margin of victory will be less than the projected spread for this matchup.

Prediction: Dallas Mavericks (+5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup opened at 209.5 points, and the total has not moved at the time of this writing (per Pre-Game.com). Here is why going with the “over” is the smart choice.

The total has gone OVER four times in the Mavericks' last five games.

four times in the Mavericks' last five games. In Dallas's last six May games, the OVER total cashed in four times.

total cashed in four times. The OVER total is 6-3 in the Timberwolves' last nine contests.

total is 6-3 in the Timberwolves' last nine contests. The OVER total has had a 66.7 percent success rate in Minnesota's last 18 matchups against Western Conference opponents (12-6).

total has had a 66.7 percent success rate in Minnesota's last 18 matchups against Western Conference opponents (12-6). Prediction: OVER 209.5 points

Player Prop Bets

Luka Dončić put up his sixth triple-double of the postseason in Game 4. On the flip side of the narrative, he converted just 33 percent of his overall shot attempts. Given that stat, he must be more efficient if the Mavericks are going to close out the series. He currently has +100 odds of scoring more than 30.5 points and -120 odds of finishing with less than 30.5 points.

Here is a look at how his numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

Doncic is averaging 32.8 points per contest during the regular season and playoffs.

points per contest during the regular season and playoffs. In six matchups against Minnesota this season, he has averaged 33.2 points per contest.

points per contest. During the postseason, he is averaging 28.3 points per outing.

points per outing. Doncic has played against Western Conference teams 58 times this season (including the playoffs). In those contests, he is averaging 31.8 points per outing.

points per outing. In 24 matchups against Northwest Division opponents, the Mavericks guard is averaging 31.6 points per game.

points per game. Over his last 10 outings, Doncic has averaged 27.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup four times during that stretch.

points, rebounds, and assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup four times during that stretch. Prediction: Luka Dončić OVER 30.5 points

On the other side of the equation, Karl-Anthony Towns had his best outing in Game 4, and if the home team is to avoid elimination once more, he will need to produce another clutch performance. With that in mind, he is the key player to watch for the Timberwolves. He currently has -125 odds of scoring more than 19.5 points and +105 odds of finishing with less than 19.5 points.

Do Towns’s numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

Towns is averaging 21.1 points per contest across 76 regular season and playoff games.

points per contest across 76 regular season and playoff games. In eight matchups against the Mavericks this season, he has averaged 19.3 points per contest.

points per contest. During the postseason, Towns is averaging 18.5 points per outing.

points per outing. KAT has played against Western Conference teams 54 times this season (including the playoffs). In those contests, he has averaged 19.7 points per outing.

points per outing. In 21 matchups against Southwest Division opponents, the Timberwolves big man is averaging 19.6 points per game.

points per game. Over his last 10 outings, Towns has averaged 18.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup four times during that stretch.

Prediction: Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 19.5 points

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Final Picks