Highlights The Minnesota Timberwolves have had a bright start to the season, currently on a six-game winning streak and beating top teams in the league.

Despite their success, the team is unsatisfied and hungry for more, with the head coach expressing disappointment in defensive lapses and turnovers.

The frontcourt pairing of Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert has been key to the team's defensive success, but both players are struggling offensively and have shown the need for improvement.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been one of the standout surprises to start the 2023-24 regular season, with the team currently sitting in third place in the Western Conference standings with a 7-2 winning record after winning six straight. While the Timberwolves came into this season seeing whether the Karl-Anthony Towns-Rudy Gobert frontcourt pairing would yield as much success as they had hoped when the blockbuster trade was made, NBA writer Mark Medina argues that while they have shown signs of promise via their No. 1 ranked defense, the partnership still hasn’t found the ‘right formula just yet’.

Bright start to the season

The NBA regular season couldn’t have got off to a better start for the Timberwolves who are currently on a six-game winning streak, their longest since March 2022 (also six games), and a lot of their success has come down to the performances of their All-Star trio of Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert. Not only that, but some of their wins have come against the best teams in the NBA where they have handed the Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics, and most recently, Golden State Warriors, losses early in the season.

After their most recent win against Warriors on Sunday night, though, the T-Wolves have made it very clear that they are unsatisfied with where they are currently at, and are hungry for more. Despite holding Golden State to 38.5 percent shooting and 27.9 percent from behind the three-point line, head coach Chris Finch was disappointed with their inability to prevent the Warriors from grabbing 19 offensive rebounds and scoring 20 second-chance points. Turnovers were also a problem, with Minnesota turning the ball over 14 times during the contest, which led to 20 additional opposition points.

Nevertheless, there is a lot to be optimistic about with this relatively young Timberwolves team, and with the emergence of Anthony Edwards as a star on the offense, they appear to be one of the most balanced teams in the league and, defensively, that is where they appear to be strongest. Currently, they boast the number one defense in the league with a rating of 102.0, while also ranking in the top-eight for blocks per game, but that should be expected with two seven-footers in the starting line-up.

Medina – Current formula is a ‘work in progress’

Medina believes that while there has been an improvement in the Timberwolves’ defense, hence their number 1 defensive ranking, there is still a lot to work out between their two front-court stars in KAT and Gobert, with the Frenchman particularly struggling on the offensive side of the ball. If he can sort out his shooting, then there is no reason why Minnesota can’t become an even better, more balanced, team than the one that they already are.

“Well, it's certainly been an improvement. That's not saying much because last season they did not play well defensively, there were a lot of overlapping injuries. But they're one of the best in the league in defensive rating right now and a lot of that has to do with Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert. Now, they haven't exactly found the right formula just yet. It's still a work in progress and Rudy Gobert has got to get his game going offensively.”

The journalist further went on to tell GIVEMESPORT…

“But I think philosophically, beyond Anthony Edwards, they are playing well as a team. There is a lot of offensive balance with Towns, Naz Reid, and defensively, they’ve shown a lot of improvement. But I think the intriguing thing about them is they still can still grow even more with that Towns-Gobert pairing.”

All-Star frontcourt pairing

When trading for three-time NBA All-Star Rudy Gobert, the hope was that he would form a dynamic duo partnership with T-Wolves’ franchise star Karl-Anthony Towns, but with the latter suffering from injuries which saw him miss 53 regular season games last year, that partnership was yet to be fully explored, that was until this season.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert - NBA Career Statistics Karl-Anthony Towns Rudy Gobert Minutes Played 34.1 30.1 Points 23.0 12.5 Assists 3.2 1.3 Rebounds 11.1 11.7 Steals 0.8 0.7 Blocks 1.3 2.1 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Through the first nine games of the year, the frontcourt pairing have been largely responsible for the team’s defensive success, with three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Gobert in particular, impressing on that end of the floor, where he currently ranks top-five in the league for blocks per game with 2.2. He is also averaging 12.2 points and 12.8 rebounds, shooting 54.8 percent from the field, his lowest since the 2015-16 season. He has appeared to struggle offensively as of late, and in the T-Wolves’ win against the Warriors on Sunday, he shot only two-for-eight from the free-throw line for 25 percent. However, he did have a team-high five blocks. He also ranks fourth overall in the league for defensive rebounds, while his teammate, Towns, ranks seventh overall with 8.3.

Similarly, Towns is also struggling offensively and, despite currently averaging 19.2 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, he is shooting a career-low 45.1 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from the deep, the worst mark since his rookie season (34.1 percent). It is in-fact one of the Timberwolves’ complementary players in Naz Reid, who is currently leading the league in individual defensive rating with 92.4, respectively.

While the two bigs have been a large part of the Minnesota Timberwolves’ success so far, particularly on the defensive end of the floor, there is still a lot of room for improvement and should they continue to develop their chemistry with each other, and improve offensively, the team could yet improve further, and as such, they could be right in the mix for contention of coming out of the Western Conference. However, it is still too early on in the season to be thinking that far ahead, and so, for now, they should just be focusing on the present, and let their on-court play determine their path going forward.