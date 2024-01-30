Highlights The Minnesota Timberwolves are competing for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference in the NBA this season.

Their struggles last season were deemed to be mainly tactical, and not due to chemistry or fit issues.

The defensive partnership of Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert has greatly improved the team's performance, and combined with the offense of Anthony Edwards, they have shown themselves to be a devastating trio.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have so far put together an impressive display in the NBA this season, where they are vying for the No.1 seed in the Western Conference.

With their big three of Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert seemingly overcoming last year’s struggles, NBA insider Mark Medina argues that their problems were mainly tactical, over initial chemistry concerns.

Battling for No. 1 seed in the West

109.0 defensive rating, No. 1 in NBA

The Timberwolves put last season’s concerns surrounding their chemistry and fit together into the abyss, coming out of the blocks to the 2023-24 season fast, and, so far, not having looked back.

After putting together a ‘steep package’ for defensive powerhouse Rudy Gobert during the 2022 off-season, there was a lot of optimism surrounding the Timberwolves’ new defensive identity, being able to partner him with fellow seven-footer, Karl-Anthony Towns.

But, the Timberwolves would barely reach the post-season, having to progress through the Play-In tournament as the eighth seed before they exited in the first-round after a 4-1 pummeling to the eventual champions, Denver Nuggets, and ultimately signaling yet another disappointing campaign in their 35-year history.

This season, though, there was seemingly a different aura around Minnesota.

Minnesota Timberwolves - 2023-24 NBA Defense Stats Category 2-pointers 3-pointers DFGM 27.7 11.6 DFGA 54.7 32.9 DFG% 50.7 35.4 FG% 54.5 36.7 DIFF% -3.8 -1.3 Stats as of Jan. 30, 2024

The Timberwolves got off to a blistering start to the 2023-24 campaign, whereby they went 8-2 in their first 10 games, and have managed to maintain that pace since.

Led by already well-respected emerging superstar, Anthony Edwards, and his team-leading 25.9 points on career-high shooting efficiencies of 46.3 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from three, to go along with 5.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists, the Timberwolves find themselves battling with the aforementioned Nuggets and rising Oklahoma City Thunder for the No. 1 overall seed in the Western Conference with a 33-14 record,

Another large part of their meteoric rise to the top of the standings has been their stellar team defense, which ranks No. 1 overall in the NBA, with a defensive efficiency of 109.0, the only team in the league to surpass the 110.0 mark.

Last season’s struggles more ‘tactical’ than ‘personality clashes’

Medina argues that last season’s struggles were not down to chemistry issues at all, and instead, were all based on variables including their players, such as Gobert, getting used to a new environment and new system in Minnesota.

“The good thing is that we're seeing that last season’s struggles really had more to do with just tactical things, and just getting acquainted in a new environment, as opposed to personality clashes. So, the team chemistry here is really good, and I think that moving forward, it's only going to get better because of that.”

Much-improved chemistry

Gobert-Towns partnership: 108.7 defensive rating

Medina further argues that the team’s overall spacing has improved a lot due to their two seven-footer’s varying skill-sets, where Gobert is more of the traditional, shot-blocking center, while Towns is able to stretch out wide and space the floor with his ability to shoot from deep.

“Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns are different kinds of centers, where Rudy is that defensive anchor, Towns is that versatile perimeter-type center, so that’s where their spacing has improved a lot.”

After a severely disappointing season, whereby the two renowned centers looked as though they couldn’t play alongside each-other in their 27 games in which they shared the court, outscoring their opponents by only 0.6 points per 100 possessions, there were off-season rumors that suggested that the Timberwolves were considering moving on from their long-time franchise star, Towns, though it appeared to be nothing more than the organization gauging the market for interest in the three-time All-Star.

Gobert and Towns - Advanced Statistics Comparison Category 2022-23 2023-24 OFF RTG 106.2 117.6 DEF RTG 105.6 108.7 NET RTG 0.6 8.9 REB% 52.8 51.7 TS% 56.0 61.7 Stats as of Jan. 30, 2024

Fast-forward to now, though, and the duo, together, are a big reason as to why the Timberwolves boast the number one defensive team in the Association.

Gobert, in particular, has demonstrated his elite interior defense, and why he has been named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year three times in his career by holding his opponents to only 50.1 percent from the field when within six feet of the basket, significantly down on their season average of 63.7, for a percentage points differential of minus-13.6 percent.

This mark is the third-best in the NBA of those to defend more than six shots from less than six feet per game, behind Kristaps Porzingis (minus-14.4 percent), and Utah Jazz defensive standout, Walker Kessler (minus-13.7 percent).

Additionally, when his opponents are within 10 feet of the basket, Gobert limits his opponents to only 48.2 percent shooting efficiency, down from their season average of 59.8 percent, a percentage points differential of minus-11.7 percent, the second-best mark behind Porzingis (minus-12.2 percent).

Knowing there is stability on defense in the paint with Gobert in the line-up, this, in turn, has allowed Towns to spread the floor more often, where he is able to provide instant offense from not only within the paint, but also from deep range.

On the season, the 28-year-old is averaging a career-high 43.6 percent from behind the three-point line, sinking an average of 2.2 shots per game, while also possessing the ability to score with 60.6 percent efficiency when he is within eight feet of the basket, connecting on 4.7 of his 7.8 attempts per contest.

The stark contrast between the Timberwolves’ seven-foot duo’s defensive output between last season and this season has indicated that there perhaps weren’t any chemistry issues in Minnesota after all, and that they simply just needed time to jell together and develop their on-court chemistry.

With Gobert’s defensive domination combined with Towns and Edwards’ offensive prowess, the Timberwolves now possess one of the most devastating trios in the league and have been one of the biggest surprises of the 2023-24 NBA season so far.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.