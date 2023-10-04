Highlights The Minnesota Timberwolves have two potential "faces of the franchise" in Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards.

While Towns currently holds that status, it's likely that Edwards will take over in the near future due to his youth and continuous development.

The two players have different strengths and styles of play, but their individual games complement each other well on the court.

Most NBA teams have an All-Star caliber player who they see as their ‘face of the franchise’, and the Minnesota Timberwolves are no different. However, what sets them apart from a large majority of teams, particularly those teams with a smaller market, is the fact they may have two players worthy of that status. NBA insider Mark Medina argues that while Karl-Anthony Towns still remains the face of the T-Wolves, he faces the threat of losing that status from the younger, and budding superstar, Anthony Edwards.

NBA news – Minnesota Timberwolves

After a disappointing season in which the Timberwolves, who had four NBA All-Stars in the starting line-up in Karl Anthony Towns (albeit he missed 52 games), Rudy Gobert, Anthony Edwards and Mike Conley (after a trade at the February deadline which saw D’Angelo Russell head to the L.A. Lakers), only just snuck in to the Western Conference playoffs via the play-in tournament and subsequently exited in the first-round, they were looking to bring in roster reinforcements, particularly more three-point shooting.

Enter free-agency.

The T-Wolves brought in scorer Shake Milton, formerly of the Philadelphia 76ers, on a two-year, $10 million deal as reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The 27-year-old averages a career 9.3 PPG, 2.4 RPG and 2.7 APG, but it was last season when his former team were missing their all-stars, that he stepped up and showed his capabilities across all areas of the court, going on a seven-game run where he posted 22.0 PPG, 6.6 APG and 5.9 RPG, all while hitting over 50 percent of his three-point attempts on a 67.3 true shooting percentage, according to SB Nation’s Paul Hudrick.

Minnesota further bolstered their roster depth by re-signing veteran Nikeil Alexander-Walker to a two-year, $9 million deal, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, after a successful 23 game stint with the team since his arrival from the Utah Jazz at the trade deadline. They also picked up free-agent Troy Brown Jr., who started 45 of his 76 games with the Lakers last season, on a two-year deal worth $8 million.

Now that KAT is healthy again, Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch stated that the team are set to run the two-big line-up pairing of Towns and Gobert back in the hope that they can become a dominant force together in the front-court. There is also the expectation that Anthony Edwards is set to take a huge leap in his development after a standout summer in the FIBA World Cup for Team USA, per Steve Aschburner of the NBA.

So, who is the face of the Timberwolves franchise?

Speaking in an exclusive interview with GIVEMESPORT, Medina offered us his thoughts on who is the face of the franchise in Minnesota. He believes that at the moment, it is still Karl-Anthony Towns, however, it will ever so surely become Anthony Edwards in the near-future as he continues to develop in his young NBA career.

In full, the journalist said…

“I would still say that Karl Anthony Towns is the face of the franchise at this current moment, but it just seems inevitable with the writing on the wall that Anthony Edwards is going to become the top player because he's a lot younger. He has a skill set that shows that he has an all-around game, and he's just going to continue to get better. Karl Anthony Towns is later in his career. He has a lot of strengths as a post-up big, a three point shooting big. He's not the greatest defender, though, and while he's certainly not to blame for some of the Timberwolves shortcomings, a lot of that has had to do with coaching changes, roster construction, injuries, both with himself and his other teammates. He hasn't been that guy that's been able to almost single-handedly lead that team into deep postseason success.”

How do Karl Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards compare?

Playing in different positions on the court, it is difficult to directly compare the two Timberwolves’ All-Star’s in KAT and The 'Ant Man', but their individual games on the court have certainly proven to be complementary of each other.

Minnesota Timberwolves Statistics Karl-Anthony Towns (2016-Present) Anthony Edwards (2021-Present) Minutes Played 34.1 34.2 Points 23.0 21.8 Assists 3.2 3.7 Rebounds 11.2 5.1 Steals 0.8 1.4 Blocks 1.3 0.6 Field-Goal Percentage (%) .526 .441 Three-Point Percentage (%) .395 .352 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Last season, as per Statmuse, in his 29 games either side of his calf injury, the 7’0” footer averaged 20.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, shooting 49.5 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from three-point range. On the other hand, Edwards’ career-year of 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists on 45.9 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from deep saw him earn his first All-Star honors.

Read more: Ranking all 30 NBA teams' benches from worst to best

After a frustrating season last year dealing with injuries and chemistry issues, the Minnesota Timberwolves will be hoping that they can capitalize on their star-studded line-up and make their way up the Western Conference standings, where on paper, they should be. Whether it’s Karl-Anthony Towns or Anthony Edwards’ team, though, is still up for debate, but they won’t care all that much as long as they’re winning basketball games.