Only a few NBA teams feature a roster that is well-prepared to compete for a championship in 2024. When fully healthy, the Minnesota Timberwolves belong in that group. Led by all-stars Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota has experienced their first 50-win season since the Kevin Garnett era twenty years ago.

That season, the Timberwolves made a run to the Western Conference Finals before eventually falling to the Los Angeles Lakers. Minnesota is hoping for a better conclusion to this year's campaign.

Currently, they are in a fight for the number one seed with two Northwest Division rivals: the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder. Capturing the top spot would be a very impressive feat, especially considering Towns has been on the mend after suffering a torn meniscus at the beginning of March.

With one of its All-Stars out of the lineup, Minnesota has managed to maintain an excellent record at 8-3. The postseason, however, is right around the corner. Without a set timeline for his return, can the Timberwolves steer the ship through an entire opening-round series?

Minnesota's Elite Defense Has Carried Them Without Towns

Rudy Gobert Is the Current Betting Favorite For Defensive Player of the Year

Minnesota's incredible turnaround from the 2022-23 season can be largely attributed to a stingy defense led by three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Rudy Gobert. When Minnesota sprung a blockbuster deal for Gobert before last season, many questioned his fit next to Towns, who was the franchise cornerstone at that point.

A year ago, Gobert and Towns never fully got on the same page as a duo, though there were encouraging signs about the direction of the team after a hard-fought, five-game Quarterfinals against the Nuggets in the playoffs. In that series, Edwards staked his unofficial claim as Minnesota's top player, a title he has carried over throughout the 2023-24 season.

Minnesota Timberwolves Defensive Numbers Category Value Rank Defensive Rating 108.1 1st Opponents' Field Goal% .447 1st Opponents' Points Per Game 106.2 1st

Gobert and Towns, in turn, followed suit by mastering their roles within the reformed hierarchy of Coach Chris Finch's lineup: Gobert focused on his duties as one of the NBA's best rim protectors, while Towns settled back into a starring role as a primary, go-to scorer.

Their understanding of what it takes to win each night created a healthy continuity that led to a swift turnaround in the win column. Around the talented trio of Edwards, Towns, and Gobert, role players like Mike Conley Jr., Jaden McDaniels, and Naz Reid also embraced the necessary sacrifices to create a contender. When Towns went down with his knee injury, Minnesota could have easily imploded or reverted to some of the inconsistencies that plagued them in 2022-23.

Instead, players stepped up, rallied around Edwards and Gobert, and management made some solid, under-the-radar roster moves (over the course of the season) to offset the loss of Towns. Though the Western Conference seeding is still to be determined, Minnesota has not missed a beat in their push for the number one spot. If they maintain that perch, the Timberwolves are on a collision with the final winner of the Play-In Tournament.

Minnesota's Depth Makes Them a Scary Playoff Team

Naz Reid has been averaging 18.3 points per game since Towns's injury

Besides Edwards' standout performances and Gobert's leadership on the defensive end, another key reason behind Minnesota's steady play has been fourth-year big man, Naz Reid. Reid, whose raw talent and makeup are eerily similar to Towns, is one of the premiere reserves in the entire league.

An inside-out scorer who knocks down threes at a 41 percent clip, Reid is a matchup nightmare for almost every team Minnesota comes across. When Towns initially went down, Coach Finch preferred veteran Kyle Anderson at power forward next to Gobert. His thought process was to preserve the scoring punch Reid provides by allowing him more opportunities in his familiar role as Sixth Man.

Naz Reid's Career Stats Season PPG RPG FG% 3PT% 2019-20 9.0 4.1 41.2% 33.0% 2020-21 11.2 4.6 52.3% 35.1% 2021-22 8.3 3.9 48.9% 34.3% 2022-23 11.5 4.9 53.7% 34.6% 2023-24 13.1 5.1 48.0% 40.8%

In the weeks that followed, Gobert missed a few games with minor injuries, so Reid was elevated to the starting five. With Reid playing extremely well in victories, Coach Finch decided to keep him as a starter alongside Gobert for the foreseeable future. From a production standpoint, the lineup of Conley Jr., Edwards, McDaniels, Reid, and Gobert is almost as devastating as it would be if Towns were re-inserted in his place.

Minnesota's luxury of slotting Reid into the lineup without any drawbacks highlights the idea they can legitimately make noise if Towns still needs time to recover when the quarterfinals begin in late April.

In addition, their added depth will be difficult for lower-seeded teams to handle during an entire series. Anderson, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Monte Morris, Jordan McLaughlin, and recently signed forward TJ Warren form a collection of versatile players who can step in and make plays in any situation.

Heading into a playoff series versus teams like the Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, Dallas Mavericks, or Lakers, Minnesota has a real upper hand when it comes to possible lineup combinations. Led by a superstar in Edwards, they could be favored to win versus any of the aforementioned teams in a seven-game series, whether it goes the distance or not.

The combination of star power, balance, depth, and a true defensive identity is a recipe for success in the postseason. To maximize their chances, however, Minnesota would greatly benefit from ending up as a #1 or #2 seed. In either scenario, they would then face a Play-In team that had to play an extra game, or two, to make the field. Not only would it allow more time for Towns to recover, but that would favorably play into Minnesota's hands as the healthier and, potentially, deeper team.

Either way, Timberwolves fans should be excited about the immediate future. Even without Towns, the Timberwolves have what it takes to get past their first-round matchup, regardless of who they face. From there, the return of their three-time all-star would boost a confident squad that can make a run toward the team's first-ever title in June.