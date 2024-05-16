Highlights Karl-Anthony Towns needs to step up offensively to help lead the Timberwolves in must-win game 6.

Towns has been efficient with his scoring, but this has yielded little overall success due to struggling to make an impact defensively.

Towns must provide scoring and rebounding help for his team to extend the series.

Frankly, when Karl-Anthony Towns hasn’t performed well in the 2023-24 NBA post-season, the Minnesota Timberwolves have struggled to win.

Having dropped both of their two outings at home, and allowed the Denver Nuggets to carve out a 3-2 series lead, league insider Mark Medina calls upon Towns to remain aggressive, while believing he is ‘incredibly important’ to the Timberwolves if they are to get back into the series, and subsequently march on to the Western Conference Finals.

On the Brink of Elimination

Dropped their last three outings to trail the series 3-2

It seems an awful long time ago now since the Timberwolves looked in control of their Western Conference semi-final bout and were leading the reigning champions Denver Nuggets 2-0 in the series.

Fast-forward just three games later, though, and Minnesota look to be on the brink of elimination, and must win game 6 on the road if they are to force a game 7, with the bettors viewing them as 2.5 point favorites as they gear up to keep their season alive.

Minnesota Timberwolves - 2023-24 Post-Season Series Splits vs. Denver Nuggets Category GM 1 & 2 GMS 3-5 ORTG 115.8 106.1 DRTG 97.8 123.7 NRTG 18.0 -17.6 TS% 59.7 56.1 TOV% 14.2 14.8

But, if the Timberwolves are going to stand a chance of coming away from tonight with a victory, then it is crucial that one of their franchise stars, Karl-Anthony Towns, steps up to his biggest task yet, and to lead by example by upping his scoring production.

His teammate, Anthony Edwards, has largely bared the brunt of the scoring volume, both throughout the 2023-24 regular season, and especially during this post-season run, with little other offensive weapons available in a defense-heavy starting five which also features four-time Defensive Player of the Year, Rudy Gobert, Jaden McDaniels, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

But even with all of their defensive prowess, they are struggling to halt this season’s Most Valuable Player, Nikola Jokić, who put up 40 points on the Wolves’ defense, including going 8-for-9 against Gobert in Denver’s 112-97 win, leaving them just one win away from a second consecutive Western Conference Finals appearance.

Towns’ Team-First Mentality Is One of His Most ‘Underrated Attributes’

In order for the Timberwolves to be able to compete with the Nuggets in a win-or-go-home outing, Medina states that Towns needs to keep playing with aggression, and help Minnesota to match the seamless fluidity of the Nuggets’ scheme of play.

“He's incredibly important because Minnesota have to run like a well-oiled machine, because that's how the Nuggets are. Usually, most typical opponents when they face against the Nuggets, they know they’ve got to put all their resources on Nikola Jokić, but he can punish them because he's such a great passer. The Wolves can put more resources on Jokić and not get as punished by that. So, no doubt, when Rudy Gobert was out, KAT had to elevate his game, but even with Gobert back, there’s still got to be the same aggressiveness. One of the underrated attributes about Karl-Anthony Towns is that he's been a team guy, and he's been able to adjust his role to accommodate Anthony Edwards being the 1A-1B of the team, while still being effective.”

Towns’ Versatile Game

While the two-big lineup of Towns and Gobert has been criticized at times, Medina still believes they are a formidable pairing that can win the big games due to their complementary styles of play.

Furthermore, the journalist cites that Towns knows how to play with different types of teammates, including the explosive and athletic Edwards.

“Playing with Rudy Gobert - they have complementary styles. Gobert’s the bigger defender, and Towns is more of the offensive player, both in the post and in the perimeter. But they're not fighting with each other over roles, and that goes with Ant, that goes with Rudy, and the common denominator with that is that Karl-Anthony Towns. He has a versatile game, but he also has a very good personality with knowing how to play with other teammates.”

Post-Season Conundrums

Shooting with great efficiency, but making little impact elsewhere

Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Over his playoff career, albeit only making it past the first round once (this season) in four attempts, Towns has been mightily efficient in his scoring, but that hasn't always translated into being hugely impactful within the team's overall landscape.

Throughout his playoff career, in which he has featured in 25 outings, the seven-foot big has averaged a double-double, scoring 18.9 points on 49/41/80 shooting splits, and grabbing 10.4 rebounds.

However, the four-time All-Star has left little to be desired on the defensive end, with Edwards defending at a greater rate than the big, in which he holds his opponents to only 40.9 percent from the field overall, to Towns' 47.5 percent.

Though Towns does have to defend 13.6 shot attempts per game to Edwards' 9.8.

Karl-Anthony Towns' Post-Season Career Statistics Year PPG RPG TS% Result 2017-18 15.2 13.4 54.2 Lost 1st Round 4-1 2021-22 21.8 10.8 64.2 Lost 1st Round 4-2 2022-23 18.2 10.2 55.3 Lost 1st Round 4-1 2023-24 19.3 8.6 64.0 Won 1st Round, Losing 2nd Round 3-2

With his seven-foot frame, it could be expected that he would dominate his opponents more than his smaller teammates, especially at the rim.

Alas, Towns ranks fourth among his Timberwolves teammates - of those to have played in more than five post-season outings - in defended field goal percentage from less than six feet away from the basket, holding his opponents to 55.3 percent shooting.

Monte Morris (42.9%), Anthony Edwards (48.8%), and Jaden McDaniels (48.5%) have each defended their opponents at a greater rate than Towns, though he has defended the rim better than his DPOY-winning frontcourt partner Gobert has, in which he has only been able to hold his opponents to 60.3 percent shooting, for a percentage differential of 4.8%.

In comparison, Towns' percentage differential on shots attempted from less than six feet away from the rim is 10.9 percent.

Ultimately, if the Timberwolves are going to successfully fight to keep their season alive, then they are going to need Karl-Anthony Towns to step in both the scoring and rebounding departments, to provide help to his All-Star teammates around him.

If the 28-year-old cannot get going offensively though, then the Timberwolves risk their season ending much more prematurely than they had perhaps envisioned just three games ago.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.