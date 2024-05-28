Highlights Use Jaden McDaniels to guard Kyrie, as he effectively shut down Murray previously.

Employ Naz Reid to defend Luka, focusing on pushing him out to the 3-point line.

Challenge Kyrie and Luka on defense to tire them out and exploit potential weaknesses.

With the Dallas Mavericks up 3-0 against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2024 Western Conference Finals, a lot of people's playoff brackets are about to be busted. Unless the Wolves can make the first 3-0 comeback in NBA history, the Mavs will be facing the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, a matchup that will pit Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving against Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

That being said, after defeating the reigning champions in a thrilling seven-game series, the Timberwolves may have run out of gas. To that point, the Timberwolves have often been within striking distance of a victory multiple times during this series, but they've been unable to get over the hump.

Nonetheless, though there may be physical factors that have led them to this point, there are several adjustments that they need to make.

1 Use McDaniels as Irving's Primary Defender

Jaden McDaniels's defense against the Denver Nuggets is not to be forgotten

In this series, both Doncic and Irving have been incredible, particularly offensively. However, while Doncic has averaged 32.7 points per game on 46.4 percent shooting from the field and 40.6 percent shooting from 3, Irving has arguably been the better scorer. Over three games, the eight-time All-Star has averaged 27.7 points per game on 52.5 percent shooting from the field and 43.8 percent shooting from 3. Suffice it to say, the first key to coming back from 3-0 is figuring out how to slow them down.

2024 NBA Playoffs Stats Player PPG FG% 3P% AST/TO Jamal Murray (Second Round) 18.4 40.3 33.3 1.63 Kyrie Irving (Conference Finals) 27.7 52.5 43.8 1.75

In that effort, the Timberwolves would be wise to put their best wing defender on Irving. With McDaniels footwork, agility, and anticipation, he can mirror or predict Irving's dribble-drive offense. Because of his defensive ability and length, he'll make life difficult for the crafty scorer, much like he did with Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray.

Frankly, the Timberwolves' decision to move away from the strategy that helped them get past the Nuggets is a bit of a head-scratcher, no matter who Anthony Edwards wanted to guard. Placing an elite defender who could swarm and suffocate the team's most determined perimeter scorer was a sound decision, and the Wolves would be wise to go back to that.

To that point, whenever McDaniels isn't guarding Irving, defensive stud Nickeil Alexander-Walker should be.

2 Use Reid as Dončić's Primary Defender

The key to guarding Doncic is keeping him outside the 3-point line

If McDaniels is on Irving, that means that somebody else has to pick up Doncic. That's not a bad idea either, as McDaniels hasn't been able to stop Doncic at all. Though he has the length to match up with the Slovenian superstar at 6-foot-9, Doncic's girth allows him to bully his way into the paint. To that point, McDaniels is listed at only 185 pounds, whereas Doncic is listed at 230 pounds. In any sport, a 45-pound difference makes a big difference, no pun intended.

In any case, this is where things get dicey, as the player best equipped to guard Doncic may not be one who's regarded as an upper-echelon defender. Naz Reid, a power forward, seems to be. Measured at 6-foot-9 and 264 pounds, his size makes it a bit more difficult for Doncic to score in the paint, which is what Minnesota's focus should be.

Luka Doncic Career Percentages (By Range) 0-3 ft. 3-10 ft. 10-16 ft. 16-3P 3P 73.9 51.1 45.6 40.6 34.7

Despite all the discussion about Doncic's stepbacks, he's a career 34.7 percent shooter from 3. He doesn't have many weaknesses, but if there was a shot that a team should want Doncic to take, it's a 3. With that said, Doncic's ball-handling will test Reid's lateral mobility, but Doncic's not the quickest player himself.

Starting Reid also benefits Minnesota offensively. Karl-Anthony Towns has been horrendous offensively, averaging 15.0 points per game on 23.8 percent shooting from the field and 13.6 percent shooting from 3. To compare, Reid is averaging 17.3 points per game on 56.3 percent shooting from the field and 55.0 percent shooting from 3 in this series.

3 Stay The Course With Gobert

The Wolves' big man is flawed, but the film is more revealing than curated highlights

Rudy Gobert isn't much of a scoring threat, but he's averaging 12.3 points per game on 63.6 percent shooting from the field. He doesn't have the best hands in the world, but his size and athleticism gives him interior gravity, which the Timberwolves can play off of. Gobert's physical screens also clear up space for his teammates to launch beyond the perimeter or drive into the paint. Indeed, the big man is averaging the second-most screen assists per game (5.7) and the most screen assist points per game (13.8) this postseason.

More Than Meets the Eye (2024 NBA Playoffs) Screen Assists/G Screen Assist Points/G Contested Shots/G dFG% 5.7 13.8 9.1 45.5

At the other end, Gobert has been much-maligned. However, careful film study reveals that he's rarely the culprit of poor defense. Indeed, his mere presence often deters ball-handlers from driving all the way inside. When he's caught on the perimeter, it can get ugly because the Mavs have several shifty ball-handlers. Yet, the reason these plays are highlighted is less because of their frequency than Gobert's lack of popularity.

Indeed, of the 66 points Irving and Doncic scored in Game 3, only 2 points were scored against Gobert. That's even with his defensive activity, as he ranks ninth in contested shots per game (9.1).

4 Make Irving, Doncic Work on Defense

The Wolves' aren't testing the Mavs' backcourt defensively

The Mavs wisely surrounded Irving and Doncic with upper-echelon defenders. This provides the backcourt duo with a formidable backline defense and takes the pressure off of them in regard to guarding one of the opponent's best players. Nonetheless, Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch needs to find ways to put Irving and Doncic into actions that not only test them defensively. Not only would targeting their backcourt likely improve the efficiency of their offense, but it can also help take away Irving and Doncic's legs at the end of games.

Fourth Quarter Scoring (2024 Western Conference Finals) Player PPG FG% 3P% Kyrie Irving 10.3 50.0 71.4 Luka Doncic 9.0 64.3 66.7

The Mavs undoubtedly have one of the most skilled backcourts ever seen. However, one of the reasons that the duo has been able to close the Timberwolves out in the final minutes is that they're as lithe and energetic as they were at the start of the game. With the Wolves allowing PJ Washington to guard Edwards and their offense generally settling for jumpers, they can just rest. It's time for Finch to get creative with his clipboard.