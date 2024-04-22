Highlights Anthony Edwards shined in Game 1 with 33 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists, while impressing and trash-talking Kevin Durant.

Michael Jordan told ESPN's Stephen A. Smith that Edwards is "special" after the game.

Edwards has drawn comparisons to Jordan since he entered the league, and put to bed the accusations that he doesn't care about winning.

Anthony Edwards is continuing to become a bigger and bigger star in the NBA.

Edwards, who continued to live up to his No. 1 draft pick status with the Minnesota Timberwolves this year, had a stellar Game 1 against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday.

Edwards scored 33 points on 14-of-24 shooting, 4-of-8 from three, to go with 9 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals, as the Wolves picked up the 120-95 win.

Even during such a strong outing, the lasting moment from the game was the image of Edwards trash-talking Kevin Durant, as the two players ran down the court following an Edwards three. Durant could only laugh.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said on "First Take" on Monday that he called Jordan over the weekend to ask him if he saw Edwards' Game 1. Jordan had high praise for the Wolves star.

"That brother is special, there's no question about it"

Edwards Has Even Gotten Jordan Comparisons

There is even a little bit of Michael Jordan in Anthony Edwards. Of course, Edwards isn't nearly at the same level as Jordan, but between their fierce competitiveness, similar skill sets (including jaw-dropping athleticism), and a general resemblance, the NBA world has compared Edwards to the NBA GOAT.

There were moments throughout the season, whether it was Edwards' incredible poster dunk on John Collins or his two-way clutch play vs. Jayson Tatum early in the season, that caused fans and analysts to draw a comparison.

Lest we get too far ahead of ourselves with the comparison, it's important to remember that Jordan's fourth season was one of the greatest campaigns in NBA history.

Michael Jordan vs. Anthony Edwards 4th Seasons Category Michael Jordan Anthony Edwards Points 35.0 25.9 Rebounds 5.5 5.4 Assists 5.9 5.1 Steals 3.2 1.3 Blocks 1.6 0.5 FG% 53.5% 46.1% 3P% 13.2% 35.7% Awards MVP, DPOY —

Still, Jordan is not a player who doles out compliments quickly, so for Edwards to be on his radar at all is impressive.

Edwards Must Continue to Produce for the Wolves to Win

If the Wolves want to secure a spot in the second round, they'll need Edwards to continue to dominate

Game 2 will be a big test for Edwards and the Wolves. While they out-classed the Suns in Game 1, Phoenix actually won the regular-season series, and Edwards did not play his best against the Suns in those three games.

Additionally, although Edwards had fun chirping at Durant, he also surely gave Durant motivation to have a big night in Game 2.

The Suns have tons of offensive firepower, and the Wolves offense was pretty average in the regular season.

If Edwards can continue to be the best player on the floor, the Wolves can take a commanding 2-0 lead vs. Phoenix. For Edwards to prove he's the Next Big Thing, he'll have to show he's ready to take on that role.