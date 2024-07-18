Highlights Karl-Anthony Towns may be traded due to payroll concerns and the emergence of Anthony Edwards.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker could be traded as his contract expires next season.

Josh Minott, an emerging player who can shoot, might be traded to gain more playing time on another team.

The landscape of the NBA has already been shaken up, just a few weeks into the 2024 offseason. Particularly in the Western Conference, several teams have engaged in blockbuster deals, shifting superstars across several different teams and sharpening an already competitive Conference.

One team that has yet to make any significant moves is the Minnesota Timberwolves . After reaching only their second Conference Finals in franchise history, the team fell to the Dallas Mavericks in five games.

With the Timberwolves’ future set in Anthony Edwards , it can be argued that the team need not make many significant moves in order to get better. He is the future, and there is no denying that. But in their playoff series, flaws and liabilities were exposed, and those will need to be addressed if Minnesota wishes to reach their first NBA Finals in franchise history next year.

Here are three players the Timberwolves could trade to build a roster more suited to Edwards.

1 Karl-Anthony Towns

Towns’ name has come up in numerous trade rumors

Karl-Anthony Towns has been the biggest name on the Timberwolves for the last several years, but with the emergence of Anthony Edwards as their next superstar, that has changed. Financial constraints mean that it will be extremely difficult to keep both Towns and Edwards, meaning one of them will likely be traded – and there is no doubt that Towns would be dealt over Edwards.

The Timberwolves are one of the teams in the league facing a salary cap crisis. Due to the CBA agreed upon last year, teams over certain tax thresholds will face harsh penalties and will be severely limited in regards to operations. That means certain trades and signings will not be able to take place.

Minnesota Timberwolves – Payroll and Salary Player Age 2024-25 Salary Becomes UFA Karl-Anthony Towns 29 $49,205,800 2028 Rudy Gobert 32 $43,827,587 2026 Anthony Edwards 23 $42,176,400 2029 Jaden McDaniels 24 $23,017,242 2030 Naz Reid 25 $13,986,432 2026

Minnesota is already over the second tax apron, or threshold, limiting its capabilities. They have $193 million in salary committed for next season, which is above the threshold of $190 million, and that does not even include potential minimum salaries, rookie extensions, or even their first-round pick, who must be added to the payroll.

That leaves the team in a desperate situation to shed payroll, and Towns could be the odd man out. He is set to earn $49.2 million next season, and that will only increase to $53.1 million, $57 million, and finally $61 million (player option) before Towns finally becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2028.

Karl-Anthony Towns – 2023-24 vs. Career Stats Category 2023-24 Career PPG 21.8 22.9 RPG 8.3 10.8 APG 3.0 3.2 FG% 50.4 52.4 3PT% 41.6 39.8

The Timberwolves will need to shed that payroll somehow, and with Towns already becoming the odd man out to Edwards (only shooting 37.9 percent from the field and 24.2 percent from three-point range in the Western Conference finals), Towns makes the most sense for the Timberwolves to trade.

2 Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Alexander-Walker has just one year left before becoming a free agent

The Timberwolves are in a win-now situation, having devoted much of their salary to the starting players. That leaves the crumbs at the bottom to be disposable, and although Nickeil Alexander-Walker is a good player, he could become a casualty of the team’s high payroll.

Alexander-Walker is only signed through this upcoming season, in which he is set to make $4.3 million. After the season, he will become a free agent, making him extremely movable now.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker – 2023-24 vs. Career Stats Category 2023-24 Career PPG 8.0 8.3 RPG 2.0 2.3 APG 2.5 2.2 FG% 43.9 40.7 3PT% 39.1 35.4

Last season, the 26-year-old averaged eight points, two rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game, while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from three-point range. Those stats are not far off from his career averages, and he is projected to have a better season next year.

But the reality is that at this point, Alexander-Walker is a bench player for the Timberwolves. Whether or not the Timberwolves will want to move him, shedding a bit of their depth in the process, remains to be seen. But he could become a player thrown into a trade if the team decides to go that route.

3 Josh Minott

Minott is not expected to see much playing time next season

One of the more underrated names currently playing for the Timberwolves is Josh Minott . Only entering his third season, the 22-year-old rookie has a lot of growth left in his career, but without receiving adequate playing time, that growth will not occur.

Last season, Minott only played in 32 games, averaging just 2.8 minutes played per game. In that span, he averaged just 1.6 points, 0.5 rebounds, and 0.3 assists per game. His shooting was great, though, as he shot 47.2 percent from the field and 40 percent from three-point range.

Josh Minott – 2023-24 vs. Career Stats Category 2023-24 Career PPG 1.6 2.0 RPG 0.5 0.9 APG 0.3 0.3 FG% 47.2 48.6 3PT% 40.0 37.5

Minott is also already in the third year of a five-year contract signed in 2022. He is set to make just $2 million next season, making him affordable for another team that will give him more playing time.

He has a club option for next year, which, if not picked up, will allow Minott to become a free agent. Either way, he is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2026, making him ripe for dealing.

It has become clear that the Timberwolves value the young core they are trying to build, but with the depth of the team, a world is not likely where Minott receives much playing time next season. He could, therefore, become expendable despite his name not being mentioned in many trade rumors.