Highlights Minnesota's performance dropped in offense and defense without Towns, impacting their title aspirations.

Edwards' increased offensive load led to lower efficiency, showcasing the team's reliance on him.

The Timberwolves' bench has stepped up with increased production and efficiency, crucial for their playoff hopes.

This was supposed to be Karl-Anthony Towns’ best shot at postseason glory. Instead, one meniscus tear later, he and the Minnesota Timberwolves are forced to face uncertainty once again.

Last March 8, 2024, it was reported that Towns' injured knee required surgery and he would be out for at least one month. That meant there were fears of Towns missing the first round of the playoffs and potentially even beyond.

In the moment, it already felt like a gigantic blow for the Timberwolves’ title aspirations. They were losing their second-most valuable offensive player and one of the best big men shooters in league history. Their performance in the last four games without Towns has provided with us a clearer picture of how life will look like for them without their All-Star big man.

The question that requires answering: Is this the end of the road for Minnesota’s Cinderella run, or do they have what it takes to hold on until Towns’ return?

Minnesota's Performance on Both Ends Has Dipped Without Towns

Timberwolves have been a net zero without Towns

In theory, Minnesota’s biggest loss with Towns’ injury was his presence on the offensive end. As it stood with Towns, the Timberwolves’ offense was already their biggest weak point.

It turns out there was more to worry about for Minnesota.

Timberwolves’ Performance Before and After Towns’ Injury Category Before Towns Injury After Towns Injury Net Difference ORTG 116.5 113.1 -3.4 DRTG 109.5 113.1 +3.6 NRTG 7.0 0.0 -7.0 FG% 48.7% 45.4% -3.3% 3P% 38.9% 32.1% -6.8%

Their offense has dipped by 3.4 points per 100 possessions along with lower efficiency. This shouldn’t come as a surprise given Towns’ overall impact as an offensive player. He was their best shooter and one of the hubs they could go to on offense when Anthony Edwards would struggle. Losing him meant Minnesota was going to find bumps on the road when it came to scoring effectiveness.

What’s even more telling with the numbers has been their drop on the defensive end. They’ve allowed 3.6 more points per 100 possessions without Towns. In some ways, their defense has been hit the most with Towns’ absence. Given their overall identity as a team, it makes sense.

Losing Towns meant losing another big body on their roster. Even with Towns’ struggles to defend, at least he was big. You can’t teach size. The Timberwolves have learned this the hard way in their two losses during this four-game stretch.

Big Man Dominance without Towns Category Jarrett Allen Anthony Davis Points 33 27 Rebounds 18 25 Blocks 2 3 FG% 47.4% 52.9% FGA 19 17 FTA 21 13

Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid have tried to step it up but they can only do so much. Jarrett Allen and Anthony Davis abused the Wolves’ sudden lack of size. They smelled blood and attacked. The result was one of their respective best games this entire season.

Anthony Edwards is Forced to Carry More Than He Can Handle

Edwards' efficiency has dipped by 2.6 percent

The name of the game of the modern NBA is to score as much as you can. With Towns’ injury, that means Minnesota needed to look for other sources of points. The immediate reaction of most NBA teams would be to rely even more on their remaining superstar talent.

The Timberwolves understood the assignment. It has come back with mixed results.

Anthony Edwards’ Performance Before and After Towns’ Injury Category Before Towns Injury After Towns Injury Net Difference PPG 26.1 31.3 +5.2 APG 5.1 4.3 -0.8 FGA 19.4 28.5 +9.1 FG% 46.5% 43.9% -2.6% USG% 32.5% 37.1% +4.6%

The results are about what you’d expect. Anthony Edwards is even more productive now, in large part because his usage has increased. He is scoring more but he’s required more shots to get there. His overall efficiency has taken a dip as a result.

The added pressure was bound to affect Edwards’ efficiency; it is part and parcel of the responsibility of carrying an even heavier offensive load. What’s concerning is how his assists have become fewer even though he’s carrying more usage.

This is not a case of Edwards suddenly becoming a ball hog. Even when watching him using the eye test, you never get the sense that he is purposely freezing out teammates due to tunnel vision or hero ball.

This is more of a case of the added offensive load on Edwards overwhelming him. He’s facing even more blitzes and double-teams without Towns. Not having his best shooter on the floor makes it difficult for him to have a release valve whenever defenses up pressure on him during the clutch.

This was especially evident during the Wolves’ game versus the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was a combined 0/8 during the fourth quarter and overtime. This was not a case of Edwards being exposed, rather, this was added proof that Edwards and the Timberwolves have lost an elite generator of easy looks and one of the league’s best play finishers in Towns.

History tells us that most pressure falls on Edwards to keep the Wolves’ heads above water during this stretch. The present tells us he doesn’t have to do it alone.

Minnesota's bench will make or break their Finals hopes

The Timberwolves bench has seen an uptick in usage

Anthony Edwards can only do so much to help the Timberwolves survive this stretch. He’ll need help, not only from his other star Rudy Gobert, but the rest of the Timberwolves too.

It looks like they’re up to the task.

Timberwolves Bench’s Performance Before and After Towns’ Injury Category Before Towns Injury After Towns Injury Net Difference PPG 32.0 35.8 +3.8 FGA 26.0 27.5 +1.5 FG% 45.3% 47.3% +2.0% USG% 17.4% 19.0% +1.6%

An increase in production and usage is more than welcome, expected even, but pairing that with an uptick in efficiency is exactly what Minnesota needed. It’s difficult to predict if their bench can maintain this level of efficiency, but what these numbers show is they have what it takes to help Edwards out.

Their game versus the Los Angeles Clippers best exemplified this. Edwards was productive and efficient, but it was Nickeil Alexander-Walker who helped push the Timberwolves over the hump in this game. He scored 28 points in 27 minutes of play, with 25 of those coming during the pivotal third-quarter run the Wolves put up. Mike Conley’s 23 points helped elevate Minnesota even further, then Edwards hit the nail in the coffin to secure their much-needed win.

This time of the year it can be tempting for teams to play around with their position in the playoffs. Newsflash for the upper seeds, including Minnesota: There are no easy outs in a stacked Western Conference. You’re better off focusing on growing naturally rather than targeting any of the teams. No matter who you play, you’re going to have a hard time.

Losing Towns is painful, but there’s an opportunity for growth. It’s an opportunity for Minnesota to tinker with faster and smaller lineups. We saw moments of that during their game versus the Clippers when they utilized a wing-heavy lineup that was incredibly disruptive.

Their Finals hopes may be in danger because of this Towns injury, but at the end of the road, Minnesota may find themselves saying “I am the danger” to opponents in the postseason. The losses they’re bound to go through this next month will hurt. As long as Minnesota follows the correct process with their play, it can pay off.