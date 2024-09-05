Key Takeaways The Minnesota Timberwolves have a solid starting lineup but struggle offensively due to limited spacing.

Bench upgrades with Dillingham and Shannon boost talent level, and Reid shines as a Sixth Man candidate.

Closing lineup changes might include Reid over Gobert to improve the offense and young superstar development.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are coming off a surprise run to the Western Conference Finals, 56 wins, and one of the most successful seasons in franchise history. They have a young star in Anthony Edwards , several other young studs, and great veteran talent, so they stood pat in the off-season and brought back most of their rotation.

Minnesota has to figure out its approach to the differing timelines between Edwards, Rudy Gobert , and Karl-Anthony Towns . They've paid huge contracts to all three despite being on a different schedule, but it has seemed to work so far. A large trade involving one of the big men could be coming as soon as this season, but for now, the Timberwolves are rolling into camp with essentially the same rotation, outside of a few tweaks.

Kyle Anderson , Monte Morris , and Jordan McLaughlin departed, while Minnesota added Joe Ingles in free agency and rookie Rob Dillingham in a draft-night deal. These are the lineups that the Wolves should use in 2024-25.

Minnesota Timberwolves Starting Lineup

Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert

Chris Finch will undoubtedly roll out the same starting five that got his Wolves to the West Finals last year. With no key off-season moves made, this group should start all 82 games unless there is an injury. Minnesota's starting lineup is extremely strong defensively but has some serious offensive issues that were exposed in their loss to the Dallas Mavericks .

These problems can only be solved in two ways: either Jaden McDaniels and Gobert make huge strides on that end of the floor, or Minnesota has to make a transformative trade to improve both the skill and spacing in the lineup. Dallas showed that this group can be stifled with relative ease by rim protection, paying little attention to McDaniels and Gobert, and loading up the strong side against Edwards' drives.

If McDaniels can return to his 2022-23 form (39.7 percent from three on 3.4 attempts), it will take at least one defender out of the lane every time one of the guards gets into the paint. Unfortunately, come playoff time, opponents will likely sag off his corner three anyway. Even worse, Gobert's terrible finishing and brick hands will always bring a big to help at the rim, limiting the offensive ceiling this team can ever reach.

A trade may be coming to fix these offensive problems, but this group is so great defensively that they remain title contenders regardless of what moves they make. McDaniels is arguably the best perimeter defender in basketball, Gobert might be the top rim protector, and Edwards is an insane athlete with unlimited defensive potential. As long as Conley and Towns do their jobs, which they both did very well in 2023-24, Minnesota will once again be the league's top defense in 2024-25.

Lineup Data Lineup Season ORTG DRTG NRTG Conley-Edwards-McDaniels-Towns-Gobert 2023-24 Season 118.7 110.8 +7.9 Conley-Edwards-McDaniels-Towns-Gobert 2024 Playoffs 115.7 103.3 +12.4

One change to watch for is to see if Dillingham cracks the lineup in place of Conley, who turns 37 before opening night. Conley has been a steady hand for Minnesota, but Dillingham is oozing with potential and could raise the championship ceiling for this squad.

Minnesota Timberwolves Bench Lineup

Rob Dillingham, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Joe Ingles, Terrence Shannon Jr., Naz Reid

The Wolves bench group is where we begin to see some big changes and areas for improvement. Three key members of the second unit have left, to be replaced by two draft picks and a free agent.

Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker will continue to be excellent off the pine, but the arrival of first-rounders Rob Dillingham, and to a lesser extent Terrence Shannon Jr. , should boost the talent level of the bench instantly. Joe Ingles will be 38 before the season starts, but he remains an effective veteran in limited minutes.

Alexander-Walker, Shannon, and Ingles should all receive solid bench minutes, while both Dillingham and Reid are capable of much, much more. Dillingham has a direct path to starting before the year ends if he plays well and Conley begins to slip or deals with injuries. Having a lightning-quick, explosive guard as a backup for your aging floor general is a great position to be in for Minnesota.

As for Reid, although he is better than many starting centers around the league, he is stuck behind Towns and Gobert despite outplaying them through major stretches of playoff games (his fourth-quarter burst in Game 7 vs. Denver comes to mind). Unless one of their big men suffers an injury or gets traded, Reid is likely stuck as a perennial Sixth Man of the Year candidate because of their contracts.

Naz Reid Stats (2023-24) Category PPG RPG MPG TS% As Starter 17.6 7.0 29.3 57.2% Off Bench 12.6 4.9 23.2 60.2%

All in all, Minnesota's bench should be one of the best in basketball in 2024-25 and another huge reason for their success.

Crunch Time Lineup

Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns, Naz Reid

There are also two possible changes made to the closing lineup in 2024-25, and we predict that Minnesota will actually make one of them for much of the season. Gobert's atrocious offensive game has destroyed the Wolves' spacing and hampers Edwards' development as he attempts to become a smooth, clutch half-court operator, and Reid has become such a stud on both ends that he should receive a huge portion of the crunch time minutes.

Not only will Reid replace Gobert and unlock their offense and young superstar, but he can approximate much of what the Frenchman does on the defensive side of the ball. Reid is an excellent defender in his own right and is only continuing to get better. The Timberwolves and French National Team both took Gobert off the floor in clutch spots and had great results doing so.

The only other possible change is Dillingham earning either Conley's or McDaniel's spot in late-game situations. This would likely only come as a defensive sub for Conley or an offensive sub for McDaniels, because of Conley's age and McDaniels' shooting woes. Dillingham was a 44.4 percent three-point shooter on 4.4 attempts at Kentucky last year.

Alternate Lineups (2023-24 Stats) Lineup Situation ORTG DRTG Conley-Edwards-McDaniels-Towns-Gobert 4Q 110.8 108.9 Conley-Edwards-McDaniels-Towns-Reid 4Q 111.9 108.5

Crunch time is a big problem for the Wolves because of many of the aforementioned problems, but they have solutions at their fingertips.