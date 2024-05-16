Highlights The Timberwolves struggled against Nikola Jokić's second-half scoring onslaught in Game 5 of their series, now facing a must-win situation in Game 6.

Rudy Gobert's defense was ineffective against Jokić, prompting consideration of benching him for a more agile player.

Minnesota may opt to bench Gobert periodically to improve team defense strategy.

The Denver Nuggets took a 3-2 series lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5, storming back from a 2-0 deficit and winning three straight games. Denver is now one win away from punching their ticket to the Western Conference Finals for a second-straight season.

Per usual, their main offensive threat in Game 5 was the reigning 2024 NBA MVP Nikola Jokić, whose scoring prowess proved to be too much to handle for anyone who made a concerted effort to check him. This was especially true for Minnesota's 2024 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Rudy Gobert.

Gobert played no part in neutralizing Jokić, consistently being dominated in their one-on-one matchups as the game continued. Halfway through the third quarter, Gobert could only foul Jokić to potentially stop him from scoring. Even then, Jokić would finish through contact and convert on several and-one opportunities.

Jokić's ability to turn his scoring abilities on and off like a light switch surely struck fear into the Timberwolves, and especially into Gobert. Even after coming away with his fourth career Defensive Player of the Year award, he was still left dumbfounded by Jokič's offensive brilliance. Totaling 40 points, 13 assists and seven rebounds on 15-22 shooting from the floor, it was made apparent that a gameplan change needed to occur for Minnesota to have any hopes of coming out of this series with championship aspirations still intact.

For winning ways to return for the Timberwolves, a necessary but difficult decision could be made by the coaching staff as they draw up their schemes ahead of Game 6.

Nikola Jokić Games 3-5 vs. MIN - 2024 NBA Playoffs Category Stat PPG 33.0 AST 9.6 FG% 60.5% +/- +54

Should Timberwolves Bench Gobert?

Seeing as the DPOY simply can't compete with the MVP, swapping out Gobert in favor of quickness can provide advantages for Minnesota.

When Rudy Gobert missed Game 2 of this series against Denver to be present for the birth of his child, it was predetermined that playing against Jokić without the backbone of their defense would spell horrors for Minnesota. Surprisingly, what ended up transpiring in that contest was a shocking result that saw their defense turn up to another level, using several key wings and defensively gifted guards to fly around the court and swarm every ball-handler.

Gobert's absence eventually became a blessing in disguise, as the Timberwolves were able to unlock another level of their defense, which was already the best in the entire association.

Minnesota also used their mobile big men, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Naz Reid, effectively to hound Jokić with double-teams whenever he touched the ball near the basket. Whenever Jokić passed out of the double, the waiting arms of Jaden McDaniels or Nickeil Alexander-Walker were ready to intercept the ball.

If Jokić decided to be aggressive as a scorer, McDaniels, Alexander-Walker and even veteran forward Kyle Anderson would rotate over for a key strip or block, leading to easy offense on the other end. This is without even mentioning the immense pressure that Anthony Edwards, Mike Conley and others applied to Denver's star guard Jamal Murray, as he looked to be disheveled after the final buzzer sounded.

Essentially, the absence of Gobert proved to be a possible avenue for keeping the talented Denver Nuggets at bay, but once Gobert returned to the lineup, Jokić consistently made it his mission to attack. Jokić understood that even though Gobert has length, which contributes to his shot-blocking ability, Jokić's mix of strength and mobility could completely overpower his opponent. After seeing Jokić dominate his match-up with Gobert throughout three games, it may be time to switch up the strategy, possibly going back to their initial plan from Game 2.

For the Timberwolves, it may be the best course of action to see how well Denver can respond to their smaller, swarming defense that had been so effective previously. Switching out Gobert for Naz Reid and including McDaniels and Alexander-Walker into the fold more often could potentially lead to forcing a Game 7. Reid's 29 minutes of action in Game 2 was a key factor for stifling such a dominant Nuggets roster, as the athletic forward finished with four important blocked shots. In total, the team's 23 combined steals and blocks completely swayed the momentum from the outset to the final minutes of the game, and Denver's 34.9 percent shooting from the field came as a result of Minnesota's quick, switch-reliant defense.

While having Gobert be played out of yet another playoff series thanks to his mobility is a concern for Minnesota, no one would be complaining if a reduced role for the star center led to immediate team success against the defending NBA champions.