Highlights The Timberwolves have momentum after beating the defending champs; defense key in series against Mavericks.

Dallas, with Luka Dončić leading the charge, face the Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards in Game 1 as underdogs.

Betting trends suggest the Timberwolves being favored by 4 points; expect a defensive battle with UNDER 208 points.

The 2023-24 NBA playoff action continues as we have moved on to the final four round. The lone game on the schedule features the Minnesota Timberwolves hosting the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in Game 1 of this playoff series and why.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Game 1 Info When Wed. May 22 Where Target Center Time 8:30 PM EST Location Minneapolis, MN TV TNT

Minnesota is the slight favorite heading into Game 1

The Timberwolves finished with the third-best record in the conference. They made quick work of the Phoenix Suns in the opening round of the playoffs, defeating them in four games. Their next opponent was a second-round bout against the defending champions, Denver Nuggets – the team that eliminated them in last year’s playoffs.

As strange as it may sound, the road team won each of the first four games before the home teams won Games 6 and 7, setting up a winner-take-all Game 7 on Denver’s home floor. The Nuggets appeared to have Minnesota on the ropes. They led by a 15-point margin at the break and extended that advantage to 20 points early in the third quarter. That’s when it happened.

The Timberwolves ramped up their defensive intensity. Simply put, the team that finished with the top-scoring defense during the regular season finally showed up in the second half. Thanks to a 28-9 run, a 20-point deficit was trimmed to just one point entering the final frame. Leading 85-82, Naz Reid hit a pair of free throws and a dunk before assisting on an Edwards three-point shot, giving Minnesota a 92-82 lead with just three minutes left to play.

The Timberwolves went on to win the game 98-90, punching their ticket to the conference finals round for the first time in 20 years. Karl-Anthony Towns led the team’s scoring attack with 23 points and 10 rebounds.

Jaden McDaniels added 23 points and six rebounds. Anthony Edwards contributed 16 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists on 6-for-24 shooting overall and just 2-for-10 from distance.

Minnesota comes into this matchup riding a wave of momentum after beating the champions on their home floor three times in that series. It should also be noted that they also held Denver under 100 points in each of their four wins.

Sure, the Mavericks were in this playoff round in 2022. That said, they know what it takes to get to this point. But if Minnesota can play defense at an elite level, they have more than an outside shot of making it to the finals.

Meanwhile, The Mavericks finished with the fifth-best regular-season record in the Western Conference. They ousted the L.A. Clippers in the opening round of the playoffs in six games. When the top-seeded Thunder beat them by 22 points (117-95) in the opener of the semifinals, the Mavericks appeared to be in trouble, especially with Luka Dončić playing through an assortment of injuries.

As they did in the first round, they split the first four games and posted back-to-back victories to close out each of those series in six games. In the series-clinching game against OKC, four of the starting five reached double figures. Dončić scored a team-high 29 points, along with 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Kyrie Irving added 22 points and three assists while shooting 4-for-10 from beyond the arc. Derrick Jones Jr. chipped in with 22 on 8-for-13 shooting overall and a 4-for-6 effort from long range.

Dallas trailed by as many as 17 points in the third quarter, but their effort never wavered. That relentless tenacity enabled them to outscore the Thunder by a sizable 69-42 margin in the second half.

This marks the Mavericks’ second conference finals appearance in three years. Last time, they were defeated by the eventual champion Golden State Warriors in five games. This time, they are hoping to write an ending in which this group delivers the franchise its first title since 2011.

Now that the stage has been set for this Game 1 showdown, it's time to examine the betting trends for both teams.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Picks

The Spread

After posting consecutive wins that eliminated the Nuggets from the postseason, the Timberwolves come into this matchup as a four-point favorite (per BleacherNation.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Mavericks covered the spread four times in their last five road games.

The Timberwolves have covered the spread at a 72.7 percent success rate in their last 11 outings (8-3).

In its last 10 matchups against Western Conference opponents, Minnesota is 7-3 against the spread.

The Timberwolves are 22-25 ATS in the 47 times they have been favored to win a game by four points or more. On the other hand, Dallas has been an underdog of four or more points 15 times this season. Their against-the-spread record is 7-8 in those contests.

Prediction: Minnesota Timberwolves (-4)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup opened at 208 points (per Pre-Game.com). Here are a few trends that suggest why going with the “under” is the smart option here.

The UNDER total has emerged victorious 10 times in the Mavericks’ last 15 games.

total has emerged victorious 10 times in the Mavericks’ last 15 games. In Dallas’s last 10 matchups against Northwest Division teams, the UNDER total had an 80 percent success rate (8-2).

total had an 80 percent success rate (8-2). The total has gone UNDER seven times in the Timberwolves’ last nine games against Dallas.

seven times in the Timberwolves’ last nine games against Dallas. The UNDER total is 8-4 in the Timberwolves’ last 12 May games.

Prediction: UNDER 208 points

Player Prop Bets

Dončić leads the Mavericks in scoring, rebounding, and assists, thus making him the key player to watch for the road team. He currently has -108 odds of scoring more than 28.5 points and -112 odds of finishing with less than 28.5 points.

Here is a look at how his numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

Dončić is averaging 32.9 points per contest across 82 regular season and playoff games.

points per contest across 82 regular season and playoff games. In a pair of matchups against Minnesota this season, he has averaged 36.5 points per contest.

points per contest. During the postseason, his scoring has dipped to 27.3 points per outing.

points per outing. Dončić has played against Western Conference teams 54 times this season (including the playoffs). In those contests, he is averaging 31.9 points per outing.

points per outing. In 20 matchups against Northwest Division opponents, the Mavericks guard is averaging 31.7 points per game.

points per game. Over his last 10 outings, Dončić has averaged 26.2 points, 9.7 assists, and 9.3 rebounds per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup five times during that stretch.

Prediction: Luka Dončić OVER 28.5 points

On the other side of this matchup, Edwards is the key player to watch for the home team. He currently has -105 odds of scoring more than 28.5 points and -115 odds of finishing with less than 28.5 points (via DraftKings).

Do Edwards’ numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

Edwards is averaging 26.3 points per contest during the regular season and playoffs.

points per contest during the regular season and playoffs. In four games against the Mavericks this season, he has averaged 24.5 points per contest.

points per contest. During the postseason, Edwards is averaging 28.9 points per outing.

points per outing. Edwards has played against Western Conference teams 61 times this season (including the playoffs). In those contests, he is averaging 26.0 points per outing.

points per outing. In 22 matchups against Northwest Division opponents, the Timberwolves guard is averaging 26.4 points per game.

points per game. Over his last 10 outings, Edwards has averaged 28.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup four times during that stretch.

Prediction: Anthony Edwards OVER 28.5 points

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Final Picks

The Spread: Minnesota Timberwolves (-4) Bleacher Nation

Over/Under: UNDER 208 points (Pre-Game.com)

OVER 208 points (Pre-Game.com) Player Prop Bet #1: Luka Dončić OVER 28.5 points

Luka Dončić OVER 28.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Anthony Edwards OVER 28.5 points