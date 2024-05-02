Highlights The Vikings took a big swing, drafting Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy at No. 10 overall.

Minnesota had two first-round picks thanks to trades and will only have three picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Vikings may have gotten a big boost to their secondary in the middle rounds.

The Minnesota Vikings were part of a record-tying run on quarterbacks in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, where they selected Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy with the No. 10 overall pick.

But one pick does not a draft make, and the Vikings made plenty of what they hope will be franchise-shifting moves after taking McCarthy, which drew almost all the headlines.

Vikings Full 2024 Draft Results Round (Pick) Player School Position 1 (10) J.J. McCarthy Michigan QB 1 (17) Dallas Turner Alabama Edge 4 (108) Khyree Jackson Oregon CB 6 (177) Walter Rouse Oklahoma OT 6 (203) Will Reichard Alabama K 7 (230) Michael Jurgens Wake Forest C 7 (232) Levi Drake Rodriguez Texas A&M-Commerce DT

After replacing McCarthy, there was plenty left to like (and not like) about the Vikings' 2024 draft class—including the fact that through various trades, the Vikings will only have three picks in 2025. Here's a look at some of the highs and lows from Minnesota's 2024 draft.

Best Pick: Dallas Turner, Defensive End, Alabama

2024 NFL Draft: First Round, No. 17 overall

Getting the top-rated edge rusher in the class at No. 17 overall isn't a luxury most years—only in 2024 there was an unprecedented run on offensive players at the top of the draft. The 2024 draft set a record with 14 consecutive offensive players selected before a defensive player came off the board.

Most years, Turner would have been drafted in the Top 10, so the purple and gold should count themselves lucky. The Vikings have a distinct need for an elite pass rusher like Turner after the departure of Danielle Hunter, who had 16.5 sacks in 2023 but left to sign a two-year, $49 million contract with the Houston Texans in the offseason—we can expect Turner to step in and start right away.

Minnesota Vikings: Last 10 First-Round PIcks Player Year (Overall) Laquon Treadwell, WR 2016 (23) Mike Hughes, CB 2018 (30) Garrett Bradbury, C 2019 (18) Justin Jefferson, WR 2020 (22) Jeff Gladney, CB 2020 (31) Christian Darrisaw, OT 2021 (23) Lewis Cine, S 2022 (32) Jordan Addison, WR 2023 (23) J.J. McCarthy, QB 2024 (10) Dallas Turner, DE 2024 (17)

Funny enough, the Vikings had already made a move to boost the pass rush after Hunter's departure to Houston: they signed Houston's 2023 sack leader, Jonathan Greenard. The fourth-year pro burst onto the scene last season, posting 12.5 sacks and 15 TFLs. The presence of such an established pass rusher on the opposite side will make Turner's acclimation to the NFL game that much easier.

Dallas Turner Scouting Report

Turner is a stunning package of speed and athleticism, as displayed in his workout at the NFL combine in February. During testing, Turner checked in at 6-foot-3 and 247 pounds and ran the 40-yard dash in a stunning 4.47 seconds—along with recording a 40.5-inch vertical jump.

That's just the physical stuff. What he does on the field is even more special. Playing in a group of fellow future NFL pass rushers, Turner was a Freshman All-SEC selection in 2021 with 8.5 sacks. He then started 10 games and posted 4.0 sacks in 2022.

As a junior in 2023, Turner started all 14 games and led his team with 14.5 TFL and 10.0 sacks to go with 53 tackles and two forced fumbles on the way to AP First-Team All-American honors.

Worst Pick: J.J. McCarthy, Quarterback, Michigan

2024 NFL Draft: First Round, No. 10 Overall

The biggest need for the Vikings in the 2024 draft was at quarterback, and they ended up with McCarthy after he led Michigan to an undefeated season and CFP national championship in 2023.

The Vikings lost starting quarterback Kirk Cousins to free agency and only have veteran Sam Darnold as an insurance policy—Darnold himself was once a high draft pick, going No. 3 overall to the New York Jets in 2018. Which leads us to believe this is going to be McCarthy's team from the jump.

Were the Vikings so desperate to get a quarterback they went with one they didn't have a full understanding of? Or did they simply settle for what they thought was the best available? It sure seems like it.

J.J. McCarthy Scouting Report

Watching McCarthy play for Michigan the last two seasons gave an impression of a winner—but more than that, an expert game manager who was never asked to put his entire team on his back. It's more of a testament to how great Michigan was from top to bottom, but at no point in the championship season did it ever feel like McCarthy was a player who could win the game on his own with his arm or his legs if he had to.

No, stats don't mean everything, and some will point to McCarthy's record as a starter—27-1 over two seasons—as the only stat that matters.

Just for argument's sake, let's look at some other stats—McCarthy never threw for over 3,000 yards or had more than 22 touchdown passes in a single season in college. It's just ... pedestrian. You want your new quarterback to send a jolt of energy through the fanbase. Do you think NFL All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson is excited about catching passes from this guy? Shades of Steve Walsh.

Biggest Steal: Khyree Jackson, Cornerback, Oregon

2024 NFL Draft: Fourth Round, No. 108 Overall

One of the Vikings' other crucial needs was at cornerback, and the 6-foot-3, 195-pound Khyree Jackson seems like he has the physical tools to step in and start sooner than later. It's actually surprising that the Vikings waited until the fourth round to draft a defensive back—and only drafted one secondary player total—considering they allowed the ninth-most passing yards in the NFL in 2023.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Before the Minnesota Vikings selected J.J. McCarthy with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the last time they selected a quarterback in the first round was when they selected Florida State's Christian Ponder with the No. 12 overall pick in 2011, who turned out to be an all-time bust.

One thing Jackson will have going for him is two high-level players who are already in Minnesota's secondary. Cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. led the team with three interceptions in 2023 and if Harrison Smith returns in 2024, he'll continue to be one of the NFL's best safeties, as he has been for most of the last decade.

Kyhree Jackson Scouting Report

There is one pretty big red flag when it comes to Jackson—he's going to turn 25 years old during training camp. Jackson attended five different colleges and only played one season of college football in the four years after he graduated from high school, in 2019, at Fort Scott (Kan.) Community College.

When Jackson finally landed in big-time college football, he spent two seasons at Alabama and was suspended at the end of the 2022 season before entering the transfer portal and having one home run season at Oregon in 2023, where he was named first-team All-Pac-12 with 34 tackles, three interceptions, five TFLs, 2.0 sacks and seven pass breakups.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.