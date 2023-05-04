The Minnesota Vikings might have missed a good chance to ship out Dalvin Cook this offseason following the Miami Dolphins’ business in the NFL Draft.

Despite being one of the more productive and brighter sparks this season for the Minnesota Vikings, with his 4th 1,000-yard season as and 8 rushing touchdowns. Running back Dalvin Cook could well find himself moving on from the team in the not-too-distant future.

Reports emerged that some teams were showing an interest in him, and with the Vikings possibly looking to shift some cap space, he could save them either $8m or $9m (depending on when they moved him on), which would certainly give them a lot of freedom considering how little they have right now (per OverTheCap).

But according to NFL insider Albert Breer, the Vikings have tried to make a move happen this offseason, but they might well have missed their opportunity with at least one team in the form of the Miami Dolphins.

Minnesota Vikings making moves, but not finishing them off

Writing in a mailbag column for SI.com, Breer discussed how the two sides were reportedly quite far gone in terms of trade talks, but the Dolphins’ business during the recent NFL Draft might cause them to pivot somewhat and go a different direction, leaving Cook where he is:

The Dolphins and Vikings were, at one point, down the road on a trade for Cook. It didn’t work out, but Miami’s certainly considered what adding someone like Cook could mean for an offense that’s already pretty explosive, with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle as headliners for the Dolphins’ arsenal.

Now, with Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. in the fold, there isn’t a massive need there. They could certainly line up and play with the running backs they have. What they’d hoped Cook would give them was a game-breaking element in the backfield. And that’s a need they actually addressed this week, by tabbing Texas A&M’s stick-of-dynamite, Devon Achane, who had the fastest 40 time for any running back at the combine and the third-fastest time overall.

With that in mind, my guess is they’ll look to get Achane a lot of work through May and June and, if it looks like he won’t be ready to roll in September, then maybe they’d revisit the idea of a deal. But if Achane is good to go, I’d think the idea of Cook would be in the rearview mirror.

Time for Dalvin Cook to prove the Minnesota Vikings wrong

Judging by Breer’s comments, it looks as if the Vikings might already have one eye on getting rid of Cook in one form or another, but now it’s up to him to prove to them that would be the wrong thing to do, because as an important member of the team last year, they would be in a pretty big hole without him.

With things like OTAs, mini camp and training camp on the horizon, there will be plenty of opportunity for him to come back in a better shape than he did last year, and perhaps then he’ll do enough to convince the Vikings to keep him around and just eat the cap hit.