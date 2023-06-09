The Minnesota Vikings’ decision to release Dalvin Cook might not have that much of an impact on their chances to win a Super Bowl, former NFL coach Phoebe Schecter has claimed.

Despite putting up 5,993 regular-season yards and 47 touchdowns during his time in the NFL so far (via Pro Football Reference), the Minnesota Vikings reached a point where they obviously felt that running back Dalvin Cook was not worth investing in for the future.

Having tried to trade him during this offseason, including reportedly coming close with the Miami Dolphins, news emerged that if they were not able to find a trade partner at some point today, then he would be released, a move that would save them a little bit of money in terms of their cap hit for the 2023 season. No offers came in, and so his release was announced this afternoon.

Letting go of someone who is so crucial to your team’s success, having accounted for 1,173 of their 1,661 rushing yards in 2022, is not a decision the team would have taken lightly, but what does it do for them competitively? Well according to former NFL coach and current analyst for Sky Sports Phoebe Schecter, his absence might not be felt all that hard.

Minnesota Vikings fine to be cooking without Dalvin Cook?

Cook was pretty much a one-man show on the ground, and stepping up to replace him will not be that easy. Whether it be his backup Alexander Mattison, or players even further down the depth chart like Kene Nwangwu and Ty Chandler, or a combination of the lot of them ‘by committee’, it’s hard to see where the threat on the ground will come from.

But speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT (it should be noted, only a few hours before the news came through about his release), Schecter claimed that the Vikings didn’t necessarily need Cook in order for them to be successful, and that when you consider the issues that are piling up for him, combined with the rest of the players on the team, that moving on was the right think to do:

I think they don't necessarily need Dalvin Cook, I think he's been a great veteran leader for them, he's been with them for seven seasons, that's a long time for running back. I just think it's unfortunate for running backs in particular, they get to this kind of point in their career and the organisation starts to worry about the longevity from this point on.

Do we want financial responsibility? He's just had surgery this offseason as well on a long shoulder injury that he's had, so will he be the same? You start getting all these questions rumbling. So they might be looking to kind of slowly eke him out, especially when it comes to the salary cap ease.

The Vikings had better know what they’re doing, because if they end up going backward as a team, the decision to let Cook leave will turn into a pretty big stick to beat them with.