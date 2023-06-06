The Minnesota Vikings have been ripped by Mike Florio for their treatment of Dalvin Cook as reports emerge that the team are more or less done with him.

Despite being one of the more productive and brighter sparks this season for the Minnesota Vikings, with his 4th 1,000-yard season as and 8 rushing touchdowns, running back Dalvin Cook could well find himself moving on from the team in the not-too-distant future.

Reports emerged that some teams were showing an interest in him, with Albert Breer reporting yesterday that he was some way down the line to joining the Miami Dolphins with the Vikings possibly looking to shift some cap space, he could save them either $8m or $9m (depending on when they moved him on), which would certainly give them a lot of freedom considering how little they have right now (per OverTheCap).

But moving on from him, especially after the season that he just had, did not sit well with NFL reporter and noted Vikings fan Mike Florio.

Mike Florio mad over Minnesota Vikings’ decision making

Writing for ProFootballTalk, Florio discussed why the Vikings would be moving on from Cook, but explained why he felt they Vikings would be better off keeping hold of him than getting rid of him ahead of the 2023 season:

The numbers and the formulas can easily support moving on from Cook. But it’s one thing to study charts. It’s another thing to watch games. Cook is a difference maker. A home-run hitter. A leader in the locker room. A guy whose absence will be missed, and not simply because of yards per carry or whatever metrics would support moving on.

To the extent that the Vikings view Cook as a luxury they don’t need to afford because they aren’t true contenders this year, baloney. Things can change dramatically once the season gets going. The Eagles could regress. The 49ers could be injury-riddled. The Lions might not be able to carry the mantle of contender. A door could open for the Vikings to be better than they were last year, given that the Kevin O’Connell offense is entering year two and the defense can’t be worse than it was last season. Why surrender the ability to contend at a high level over the economic realities of the running back position?

With no ability to upgrade in the short term to a short-list franchise quarterback, why wouldn’t the Vikings want to keep a guy who played a major role in multiple Minnesota wins last year? One of the most important things about using analytics is knowing when to ignore them. For the 2023 Vikings, who are more likely to thread the needle to an unexpected Super Bowl appearance with Cook than without him, this is one situation where qualitative needs to trump quantitative.

Unless the team truly is committed to the one-and-done, just-good-enough purple purgatory in which it has resided for most of the last 40 years.

If you look at the Vikings’ numbers last year, it’s clear to see just how big an impact Cook had on the running game, putting up 1,173 of the team’s 1,661 rushing yards or around 70%. That is going to be hard to replace, no matter who they bring in, so if they do move him on they really are going to need to do something special to make up for that hole he’ll leave behind.

It would be much better for them to keep hold of him and try to make this year a success with him rather than starting over at the whole position again.