Highlights The Minnesota Vikings are starting Nick Mullens at quarterback for their Week 15 road matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Mullens came on in relief and led the Vikings to victory in Week 14 with a late-game field goal drive.

Mullens has previous experience as a starting quarterback and has a 5-12 record with 24 TDs and 21 interceptions.

The Minnesota Vikings are moving on to their fourth starting quarterback of the 2023 season.

The team announced on Tuesday that Josh Dobbs would remain on the bench, and they would be rolling Nick Mullens out as the starting quarterback for their road matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in a special Saturday 1PM time slot, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Mullens came on in relief of previous starter Josh Dobbs during Minnesota's Week 14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The six-year veteran went 9-of-13 for 83 yards and led the Justin Jefferson-less offense on a game-winning field goal drive to take the 3-0 win in the lowest-scoring indoor game in NFL history.

This won't be Mullens' first go-round. The 28-year-old previously spent a year with the Cleveland Browns and three years with the San Francisco 49ers, the latter of whom he started eight games for in 2018 and again in 2020. He has gone 5-12 as a starter in his brief career while averaging 267.8 yards per game with a 64 completion percentage and 7.7 yards per attempt as a starter. He has also thrown 24 TDs against 21 interceptions in those 17 starts.

Source: Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero