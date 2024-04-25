Highlights The Vikings are looking to find Kirk Cousins' replacement early in the draft to lead a pass-heavy offense.

The defense could be strengthened in the draft with the additions of top cornerback Terrion Arnold and DL Maason Smith for depth.

Gabriel Murphy, Joshua Proctor, and Donovan Jennings could also further bolster the Vikings' roster for depth and future growth.

Following a modest 7-10 campaign plagued with injury in 2023, the Minnesota Vikings are set to continue retooling in what has been a busy offseason for the team. Offensively, the Vikings suffered a huge loss in the form of Kirk Cousins, who signed with the Atlanta Falcons, but added solid pieces in Aaron Jones and Sam Darnold.

Defensively, the Vikings lost their pass-rush anchor, Danielle Hunter, but added key pieces to their defense in Johnathan Greenard, Jonah Williams, and Jerry Tillery.

After a bevy of moves, the Vikings still have plenty of holes to fill on their roster, and the 2024 NFL Draft presents a prime opportunity to change the fortunes of the franchise.

Minnesota Vikings Needs on Draft Day

The Vikings have several positions of need

Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings have an exciting receiver tandem in Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, and bolstered their rushing attack with the addition of Jones. Defensively, Minnesota will look to address several positions of need in the draft.

Minnesota Vikings' 2024 Draft Picks Round Pick (Overall) 1 No. 11 1 No. 23 4 No. 108 4 No. 129 5 No. 157 6 No. 167 6 No. 177 7 No. 230 7 No. 232

Starting Quarterback

Following the loss of Kirk Cousins, the Vikings will look to add their quarterback of the future early in the draft. Minnesota has been a team expected to trade up to land their guy.

Cornerback

Outside of cornerback Byron Murphy, Minnesota’s defensive back room is stretched thin. The Vikings will need to add a plug-and-play corner to bolster their secondary.

Pass rush depth

The Vikings covered the loss of Danielle Hunter with Johnathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel. Minnesota will need help on the interior, though, and will look at adding depth to the trenches on defense in the draft.

Minnesota Vikings 2024 NFL Mock Draft

There are some big shoes to fill up north

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota's draft position sets them up to land a quarterback with their first pick and focus on defense with their second pick in the first round, setting up their board down the stretch of the draft.

Round 1, No. 11: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings kick off their draft by addressing the quarterback position, selecting J.J. McCarthy 11th overall.

Minnesota will look to land their guy with the first pick to lead a pass-heavy offensive attack with Jefferson, Addison, and T.J. Hockenson.

In 2023, McCarthy led a pro-style Michigan offense to a national title run, displaying excellent accuracy and solid arm talent throughout the season in a somewhat limited passing offense. McCarthy completed 72.3% of his passes for 2,991 yards and 22 touchdowns.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: J.J. McCarthy finished his career at Michigan with a 27-1 overall record (.964), which is the third-best winning percentage by a quarterback in college football history.

McCarthy offers experience playing in a pro-style passing offense as a two-year starter. Though he may have seen fewer passing reps than other top quarterback prospects in this class, McCarthy offers a ton of potential with an accurate arm and experience under center.

McCarthy will enter the NFL with immense potential that could be tapped immediately with some of the best weapons in the NFL in Addison, Jefferson, Jones, and Hockenson at his disposal from day one.

Round 1, No. 23 (via HOU): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With the 23rd pick, the Vikings fill a big need at cornerback, pairing Byron Murphy with Alabama cornerback, Terrion Arnold. The Vikings bolster their secondary with one of the top cornerbacks in this year’s draft class in Arnold.

Arnold gained traction in 2023, flying up draft boards with solid production, posting five interceptions and 12 pass breakups. Arnold’s production earned him first-team All-SEC and first-team All-American honors as a redshirt sophomore.

Arnold offers elite ball-skills as a man-to-man corner with the length to excel at the next level. Standing at 6’0", 189 pounds, Arnold has immense potential as an island corner, displaying excellent technique and top-end speed to make plays on the ball.

Arnold fills a big need for the Vikings at corner alongside Murphy, and has the ability to lockdown one side of the field from the jump. At 23rd overall, Minnesota also gets great value for what could be the best cornerback in this class.

Round 4, No. 108: Maason Smith, DL, LSU

Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Sliding down to the 108th pick, the Vikings add depth to their defensive front, selecting defensive end Maason Smith from LSU.

Smith fills a need for depth on Minnesota’s defensive line and offers an exciting ceiling at this point in the draft. In 2023, Smith appeared in 12 games for the Tigers, posting 28 tackles, 4.5 for loss, and two sacks.

Smith is an exciting prospect with home-run potential in the fourth round. He possesses some of the best traits you’ll find in a defensive lineman in this class, with an enticing combination of size and athleticism.

Smith, a former five-star recruit in high school, offers immense potential and can develop into a great pass-rusher, displaying a quick first step and twitchy hands to get past opposing linemen. Smith has one of the most exciting ceilings of any player in this year’s draft and could develop nicely in Minnesota’s defensive front.

Round 4, No. 129: Javon Baker, WR, UCF

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

With the 129th pick, the Vikings target a receiver, selecting UCF wideout, Javon Baker.

The Vikings have a need at WR3 and Baker brings an exciting skill set with untapped potential to a loaded Minnesota wide receiver room.

In 2023, Baker enjoyed a breakout season at UCF, earning first-team All-Big 12 honors, posting 52 catches for 1,139 yards and seven touchdowns, notching 12 starts for the Knights.

Baker brings an exciting ceiling to an explosive receiver core in Minnesota, with enticing size and athleticism at the NFL level. Baker offers solid ball-skills at the catch point and will come down with 50–50 catches regularly. He is able to stave off press coverage with good hand usage and excellent play strength, making him yet another threat in Minnesota’s passing game.

Adding Baker gives Minnesota’s future rookie quarterback another solid option out wide, with the potential to develop into a WR1-caliber wideout.

Round 5, No. 157: Gabriel Murphy, EDGE, UCLA

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

With their first pick in the fifth round, the Vikings add pass-rush ammunition, selecting Gabriel Murphy out of UCLA.

Murphy adds depth to a pass-rush unit looking to retool following the loss of Hunter in free agency. In 2023, Murphy was a crucial part of an exciting UCLA pass-rush. He started 13 games for the Bruins last year, notching 38 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and eight sacks, earning an All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention nod.

Murphy is on the smaller side for a pass-rusher, at 6’2", 247 pounds, but is one of the more technically-sound pass-rushers in this class. He has great hand-usage when getting off blocks and is flexible enough to maneuver around blocks to sack the quarterback.

Murphy offers experience and a relatively safe floor in the fifth round. With some development, Murphy’s skill set could turn him into a quality starter at the NFL level.

Round 5, No. 167, Josh Proctor, DB, Ohio State

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

With their second fifth-round selection, Minnesota adds depth to their secondary, picking Ohio State’s Josh Proctor.

Proctor fills a need at backup safety, and offers versatility in the secondary for the Vikings’ defense. In 2023, Proctor played the best football of his long collegiate career, tallying 47 tackles, four tackles for loss, and an interception.

Proctor adds experience and versatility to Minnesota’s secondary, with potential as an over-the-top safety, or in the slot as a man-coverage defender. He can play numerous positions in the secondary and has a long frame with solid top-end speed to contest passes and disrupt passing lanes. Proctor also has upside as a solid tackler, making him a good pick at this stage of the draft.

Round 6, No. 177: Donovan Jennings, OL, South Florida

Credit: Morgan Tencza-USA TODAY Sports

With the 177th pick, the Vikings add depth to their offensive line with the selection of Donovan Jennings out of USF.

Jennings offers versatility across the offensive line, starting at right tackle for the Bulls in 2023.

Jennings is athletic for his size, posting a 4.95 40-yard-dash at 6’4", 328 pounds. He is a solid blocker in both phases with the experience and technique to allow him to develop in the NFL. Jennings has a mean-streak to his game and could be a quality depth piece for Minnesota’s offensive line in 2024.

Round 7, No. 230: Blake Watson, RB, Memphis

Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

With their first pick in the seventh round, the Vikings add depth to their backfield, paring Aaron Jones with Blake Watson out of Memphis.

Watson offers versatility as a runner and pass catcher, making him a solid option as a third-down back for the Vikings in 2024.

In 2023, Watson totaled 192 carries for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns, adding 53 catches for 480 yards and three touchdowns in the passing game, earning him first-team All-AAC honors.

Watson is a receiver turned running back who thrives in the open field. He has an elite open-field burst and can make plays as a receiver in the backfield. When in space, however, there are a few more dangerous backs in this draft class.

Watson is an enticing pick for a Vikings' backfield in need of depth. With versatility as a receiver, Watson could make the 53-man roster in 2024.

Round 7, No. 232: Charles Turner, C, LSU

Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

With their final pick in the draft, the Vikings add offensive line depth, picking Charles Turner III from LSU.

Turner is an athletic center with good length and solid hand technique. He offers the ability to stymie nose guards and fend off bull rushes.

He could make the roster as a backup center and is athletic enough to hold his own against NFL-caliber talent.

