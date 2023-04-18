Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook could be in for a rude awakening in the coming weeks according to Mike Florio.

Whilst the Minnesota Vikings might have had a disappointing end to the season off the back of some disappointing results, one man you can’t blame that on is Dalvin Cook, who has become one of the top running backs in the NFL over the past few years, rushing for over 1,000 yards in each of the past three seasons, including a remarkable 2020 season in which he came 2nd in both yards with 1,551 and rushing touchdowns with 16 and this year came out with another 1,000-yard campaign with 1,173 yards and 8 touchdowns (via ProFootballReference).

However, his future with the organisation is somewhat under threat this upcoming season, with a recent report from The Athletic claiming that the Vikings might look to move on from him as they look to get as much salary cap relief as they can after Cook underperformed against his overall cap hit in comparison to some of the other players around the league.

Even worse for the 27-year-old running back, whilst he might be forced to change teams, he might also be forced to take a pretty big pay cut as well according to Mike Florio.

Minnesota Vikings’ Dalvin Cook set for two cuts at once?

Speaking on PFT Live (starting at 1:26), Florio discussed how the Vikings could find themselves in a justifiable position to cut Cook given some of the moves they’ve already made and could make in the future, before pointing out that whatever team he ends up on, he is likely going to face a cut in his salary as a result:

How many running backs are worth eight figures right now in the NFL?

I just assume it goes through the draft. We'll see if the Vikings, who have limited picks going in, they may have more on the way back out based upon trades they do… draft the running back that they developed a pair with Alexander Mattison? Will another team that hopes to address the running back position just fail to address it the way they'd like to as a result of basic numbers and work out a deal to trade for Cook.

But the bottom line is this, he isn’t getting $10.4m this year. That's what he needs to come to terms with. That's what his agent needs to come to terms with. If they trade that contract, they’re not trading $10.4m. Now maybe he'll sign an extension that pays out $10.4m this year in signing bonus money that gets spread over multiple years. But he's not getting $10.4m for this year alone. No one's going to pay him that.

Does Dalvin Cook deserve a pay cut?

It would be somewhat harsh on Cook to be in line for a pay cut, because as pointed out before you can’t really blame him for the downfall of the team in the latter weeks of the season, if anything his production means that they should have given him the ball more.

And whatever team he ends up with is going to get a pretty good running back that they can either use as their number-one guy, or in a one-two punch like the Dallas Cowboys used with Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott last year. Either way that team is going to find out that he’s worth every penny and possibly even more.