Highlights Seth Rollins suffered a legitimate injury to his left leg during his match with Jinder Mahal on Monday Night Raw.

The severity of the injury is still unknown, as Rollins will undergo tests, including an MRI.

This injury comes at a crucial time, with the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania approaching, possibly impacting plans for the World Heavyweight Championship on Raw.

There has been a minor update on the injury that WWE's Seth Rollins appeared to suffer on Monday Night Raw this week. During a World Heavyweight Championship match against Jinder Mahal, the Visionary appeared to pick up an injury, and it severely hindered the quality of the match. It couldn't have come at a worse time as there was increased interest in the bout after a wild social media storm last week involving Mahal.

All in all, this meant that the main event which was set for this past week’s edition of Monday Night Raw had a huge swell of interest develop, with some even wondering whether WWE would go all out and create headlines with a title change. Yet, despite the reinvigorated interest in the championship clash, the match seemed to fall flat, as Rollins began favouring his knee during the bout.

Related The top 10 WWE wrestlers of 2023 2023 was a historic year for WWE and no one had a better 12 months than these 10 stars

This was referenced on commentary, too, as Michael Cole noted that Seth landed awkwardly on one of his agile moves, but with WWE using fake injuries to further storylines recently, it was initially unclear whether his issues were legitimate or not. Now, more has come out on what had happened.

The injury is real

Rollins injured his knee in the match

Per PWTorch, it’s said that Rollins suffered a very legitimate injury to his left leg in the latter stages of the match. Thankfully, he was able to put weight on it and walk out of the arena under his own steam but was still believed to be struggling with a limp.

“Seth Rollins suffered a legitimate injury to his left leg late in his Raw main event win against Jinder Mahal. Multiple PWTorch sources backstage at Raw say that he was helped in the back and eventually put weight on it. He is walking on his own but with a definite limp. He will be further evaluated to determine the severity of the injury.”

So, the injury is a legitimate one, and caused Rollins issues during his match with Jinder, but it is currently unclear of how serious it is. Wth that being said, he's set to undergo tests to identify the severity of it.

Rollins is set to get an MRI

That will identify how serious the injury is

This was later corroborated by Dave Meltzer, who spoke on Wrestling Observer Radio about Seth’s condition. Here, he said that Rollins is getting an MRI soon, and that we won’t know how minor or serious the damage is until the result comes back.

“I just know he (Seth Rollins)’s getting an MRI and then we’ll find out (how bad his injury is). Basically, I was told it could be something minor, could be something worse. We won’t know until the MRI result comes back.”

This is, of course, a huge blow to the World Heavyweight Champion and Raw as a whole, particularly at this time of the year. As it stands, the Royal Rumble is just a little over a week away, and it looked as if CM Punk had Rollins firmly in his sights as we edge towards WrestleMania.

As mentioned, little is known about the injury as of yet, but many will have their fingers crossed that Seth’s injury doesn’t force WWE’s hand and alter plans for the top title on Raw going forward. As always, should more come out about Seth Rollins and his injury status, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.