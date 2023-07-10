Mirra Andreeva’s impressive run at Wimbledon came to an end following a 3-6, 7-6, 6-2 loss to Madison Keys.

Andreeva was in the driving seat for much of the match against her American opponent, and had been just two games from victory in the second set.

But Keys came roaring back and forced the encounter to a deciding set, which she won 6-2.

It was a disappointing end to Andreeva’s magnificent run to the fourth round at Wimbledon. The Russian star is just 16-years-old, and today’s defeat was only her seventh career match on grass.

She had shrugged off Spain’s Rosa Vicens Mas, France’s Chloé Paquet and Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch in qualifying, before getting past China’s Wang Xiyu, Czech Barbora Krejčíková and fellow Russian Anastasia Potapova in the main draw.

Andreeva could not hide her emotions following her exit from the Grand Slam, particularly after a controversial end to the match.

The teenager had received a penalty point for throwing her racket, which gave Keys match point.

Mirra Andreeva fumes at umpire for penalty point

Andreeva was visibly upset at umpire Julie Kjendlie after she received the penalty point, having already received a warning for throwing her racket after losing the tiebreak in the second set.

“Do you understand what you are doing,” Andreeva protested to Kjendlie. “I didn’t throw the racket. I slid. It’s the wrong decision. I slid and then I fell.”

Replays show that Andreeva did indeed slip, although it's not clear if this caused her racket to fall from her grasp.

Keys took advantage of the match point, and Andreeva refused to shake the umpire’s hand as she prepared to leave the court.

Take a look at the incident for yourself below.

Mirra Andreeva close to default at French Open

It is not the first time Andreeva has been in trouble with the umpire at a Grand Slam.

The young star was playing in the third round at Roland-Garros for the first time this year, but only narrowly avoided disqualification from the tournament.

Andreeva came up against Coco Gauff in the encounter, losing 6-7, 6-1, 6-1.

She showed visible signs of frustration at points during the match, hitting the ball into the French Open crowd during the tiebreak to decide the first set.

Andreeva received a code violation for the incident, but avoided being defaulted.

“Right after I thought that it was a really stupid move from me, because it was not necessary to do that,” Andreeva said at the time. “It was really bad what I did. I had thoughts like this (a potential default), but he just gave me a warning.”

Madison Keys marches on to Wimbledon quarter-finals

Keys reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon for the second time in her career, having already done so in 2015.

The 28-year-old will face either the winner of Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova’s encounter against Belarus’s Aryna Sabalenka.

Other stars still in the tournament include world number one Iga Świątek, defending champion Elena Rybakina, fellow American Jessica Pegula and Ukrainian star Elina Svitolina.