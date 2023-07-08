Wimbledon is well and truly underway. Numerous strawberries have been consumed on the grounds of the All England Club, and plenty of tennis has been played.

While some stars are still to contest their second round matches due to rain delays, others have already powered into the third round.

This includes teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva, who faces a tricky task against fellow Russian Anastasia Potapova in her next match.

Andreeva, who is just 16-years-old, defeated Spain’s Rosa Vicens Mas, France’s Chloé Paquet and Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch in the qualifiers for Wimbledon.

She then overcame China’s Wang Xiyu 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 in the first round of the main draw, before advancing to the third round after 10th seed Barbora Krejčíková retired while trailing 6-3, 4-0.

It’s not even Andreeva’s first time in the third round of a Grand Slam. She reached the same stage at the French Open last month.

The young star could well be one of the biggest names in tennis for years to come, so GIVEMESPORT runs through everything to know about Andreeva.

Mirra Andreeva’s early life

Andreeva was born on April 29, 2007, in the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk.

She and her sister, Erika, were both talented tennis players, eventually moving to Moscow to receive coaching.

At 19-years-old, Erika Andreeva is slightly older than Mirra, and is currently ranked 149th in the world.

By February 2022, a 14-year-old Mirra Andreeva was playing on the ITF Circuit, clinching her first title in April 2022. Five more titles followed, but the wonderkid has now turned her attention to the WTA Tour.

Mirra Andreeva makes waves on WTA Tour

Andreeva made her debut in the main draw of a WTA tournament at the 2022 Jasmin Open in Tunisia.

She received a wildcard into the main draw, but lost in the first round against Potapova, who she will face at Wimbledon tomorrow.

It was at this year’s Madrid Open that Andreeva really made a name for herself, however. Ranked 194th in the world at the time, she again was given entry to the tournament through a wildcard.

Andreeva secured her first victory on the WTA Tour with an impressive victory against Canada’s Leylah Fernandez, before defeating Brazil’s 13th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia next.

It was her first top-20 win, and she became the seventh-youngest player to defeat a top-20 opponent before the age of 16 in the 21st century.

Andreeva was on a roll, and defeated yet another top-20 player, Magda Linette, in the round of 32.

Her impressive run finally came to an end in the round of 16 against Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, who went on to win the tournament.

Andreeva rocketed up the world rankings after the Madrid Open, breaking into the world top 150 for the first time.

Grand Slam debut

Andreeva’s breakthrough in the world rankings saw her qualify for the main draw of the French Open.

It was another impressive run for the teenager, who exited the tournament in the third round following a 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 loss to sixth seed Coco Gauff.

She had defeated Alison Riske of the US and France’s Diane Parry earlier in the Grand Slam, becoming the youngest person to reach the third round of Roland-Garros since Sesil Karatantcheva in 2005.

Andreeva subsequently surged up the world rankings again and landed just outside the world top 100.

“Too shy” to talk to Andy Murray

Andreeva has often discussed her idolisation of British tennis star Andy Murray, but has revealed she is “too shy” to talk to him during Wimbledon.

She first disclosed her admiration for the three-time Grand Slam winner at the Madrid Open.

When you're here and take a lunch with all these stars, you see Andy Murray, you see his face and he's so beautiful in life, he is so amazing," Andreeva told Tennis Channel.

Murray’s response was typically self-deprecating: "Imagine how good she's going to be when she gets her eyes fixed”.

Andreeva then revealed at Roland-Garros that she had texted Murray about the Aix-en-Provence ATP Challenger title he’d won in May, and that he responded wishing her luck for the French Open.

Despite the recent interaction between the pair, Andreeva told reporters she’d avoided speaking to Murray at Wimbledon.

“I met Andy Murray here. But I’m too shy to talk to him,” she said.

“When I see him, I try to leave the facility super quick just to not talk to him because I’m super shy.”

Netflix star

Andreeva’s rise to the top of tennis has been so eye-catching that she is now being followed around by cameras for Netflix’s “Break Point” docuseries.

The series has already featured tennis stars such as Iga Świątek, Nick Kyrgios, Felix Auger Aliassime, Ons Jabeur, Aryna Sabalenka, Frances Tiafoe, Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

“They are following me,” Andreeva said of the cameras after her progression to the third round of Wimbledon.

“They’re actually somewhere here, I guess. I don’t know … They’re super nice people.”

A star on the rise

Regardless of what happens in Andreeva’s third round encounter at Wimbledon, she is truly a star on the rise.

She has years ahead of her to win Grand Slam titles, and to even win a handful of matches at such tournaments is seriously impressive.

Mirra Andreeva is truly a tennis player to keep an eye on.