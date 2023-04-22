The world of influencer boxing is one of the stranger phenomena to develop in recent years, and whilst it has its critics, it does also provide some entertaining moments.

If nothing else, it has brought the sport of boxing to a new audience of influencer fans that perhaps had no interest in the sport prior.

However, influencer boxing’s major flaw is that in most cases, those fighting are relatively untrained or the skill gap between fighters is far too high.

Overnight, a prime example of this took place in the US leading to some unsavoury scenes.

Misfits Boxing 006 controversy

During a Misfits Boxing event, Chase DeMoor from Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle came up against YouTuber Stevie Knight.

DeMoor was coming into the fight off the back of a disastrous debut where he had been demolished by former MMA fighter and social media star Josh Brueckner and had a point to prove.

This time, DeMoor was determined not to suffer a repeat up against novice Knight. Having changed his coaching team after his defeat, DeMoor looked much improved as he dominated the fight, sending his opponent to the canvas three times before finally knocking Knight out in the second.

After a good right hand from DeMoor, Knight came crashing down, clearly out cold. DeMoor had won, but for some reason he continued to land shots to Knight’s face even after he was on the ground.

In total, DeMoor landed eight shots on his unconscious opponent before the referee could push him away.

Chaos then ensued as members of both camps leapt into the ring to defend their respective fighters. Fortunately, the encroachment was mostly just wrestling between the parties and no actual punches were thrown, but it was certainly an ugly look for DeMoor and the event.

In the aftermath of the scuffle, DeMoor and Knight seemed to make up, but the moment had already soured with one of the DAZN commentators remarking: “Chase DeMoor though man, that is as low as it can get, punching a man in his face multiple times when he’s down.”

What did Chase DeMoor say after the fight?

After the fight, DeMoor claimed he was simply “in the rhythm” although this was not enough to convince the judges who handed him a disqualification as Knight was given the win by default.

Speaking to DAZN, DeMoor said: "I'm just an animal, I had a lot to prove out here, I had a lot of adrenaline going through me, a lot of people talking about my missed swing and in general my last performance. I came out here to make a statement win.”

DeMoor certainly did make a statement with his performance, but for all the wrong reasons as his act of cowardice will have further damaged his already fragile boxing reputation.