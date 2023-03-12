Misfits Boxing are preparing for Series 006 and we can reveal who is fighting on the main event as well as all the other important information like how you can watch this boxing event.

The most recent Misfits Boxing card, which was held in early March 2023, saw Jay Swingler, Astrid Wett and Ashley Rak-Su pick up big wins, and history was also made as we saw our first boxing tag team match.

These influencer boxing events are picking up big traction and KSI will be massively proud of the event he has created and it continues to cause big headlines.

With the main event of the next card already announced, people are getting excited for Series 006, and we can reveal all the latest information.

We do not have too long to wait for the next influencer boxing event, and fans will be very happy to hear this. The confirmed date for Misfits Boxing Series 006 is Saturday 21st April 2023.

Misfits Boxing 006 Location

For now, the venue for this fight hasn't been confirmed; however, the city/location where this will take place has been revealed. Those involved in this event will not be fighting in England, instead, Misfits Boxing 006 travels to the United States of America. This boxing event will be taking place in New Orleans, USA.

Misfits Boxing 006 Confirmed Card so far

So far, we have had some confirmed information about who will be fighting on the card. It is only one fight; however, it's big news as it is the main event: Big British YouTuber JMX will be fighting former NFL American Footballer Le'Veon Bell.

For those who are unaware of the main eventers, British YouTuber JMX used to create a lot of FIFA-related content, but now is looking to turn to a career of boxing, he has already been in the boxing ring against Ginty at a past Misfits Boxing event and won. He (as of writing) has 2.43 million subscribers on YouTube.

Meanwhile, Le'Veon Bell played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He, like JMX, is hoping for a prominent career in boxing.

Misfits Boxing: How to Watch

Jay Swingler during the super middleweight fight between Jay Swingler and Nicholai Perrett at Telford International Centre on March 04, 2023 in Telford, England.

This event, like all the others so far, will be live-streamed exclusively on DAZN. The great news about this bout is the fact that it will not be on Pay-Per-View, so you do not have to pay extra.

How to live stream Misfits Boxing Events

Live streaming these events via DAZN is relatively easy. DAZN is a pay monthly, cancel anytime service without a contract at a price of £7.99 per month, and so all you need to do is sign up on DAZN and then you will be able to live stream the fight once it begins.