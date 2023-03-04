The world's first 'tag team boxing match' has taken place at Misfits 005 and it was absolute carnage.

Misfits 005 took place at Telford International Centre in Telford on Saturday evening.

One of the most eagerly anticipated bouts on the card saw Los Pineda Coladas (Luis Pineda & BDave) take on (D-Generation Ice) Ice Poseidon & Anthony Vargas in a tag team match.

No one quite knew what was going to happen but it did not disappoint one bit.

Carnage ensued from the very first bell to the last.

Whenever a fighter was in trouble, they would tag out so their teammate could take their place.

The first round was dominated by Pineda and BDave.

Pineda, who lost to KSI via KO last August, landed some huge blows towards the end of the round, with Ice Poseidon & Anthony Vargas being saved by the bell.

VIDEO: Chaotic ending to first round of Luis Pineda & BDave vs Ice Poseidon & Anthony Vargas

Pineda and BDave continued their dominance in round 2.

It was all over shortly after Pineda tagged in BDave.

BDave had his opponent trapped in the corner and, after he delivered some punishment, the referee decided he had seen enough and put an end to the fight.

VIDEO: Luis Pineda & BDave defeat Ice Poseidon & Anthony Vargas

KSI is CEO of Misfits Boxing and he loved what he saw.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "THIS IS ONE OF THE GREATEST THINGS IVE EVER SEEN. I NEED MORE TAG TEAM FIGHTS MAN."

While Sidemen member Simon Minter shared his good friend's enthusiasm.

He wrote: "Sorry to everyone that’s into ‘pure’ boxing but tag team boxing is greatness."

There was a lot of skepticism about tag team boxing when the bout was announced but boy was it entertaining.

Judging on the success of the first, we could well be seeing plenty more tag team boxing matches in the future.