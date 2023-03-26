Southampton winger Mislav Orsic's situation at St Mary's is 'mind-blowing', journalist Ryan Taylor has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 30-year-old forward has struggled to even make the bench at times since coming to the Premier League in January.

Southampton news - Mislav Orsic

Orsic signed for Southampton from Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb for a fee of £8m.

The Saints were in desperate need of goalscorers in January, so it made sense to target this sort of player, with Orsic scoring 91 goals in 214 games for Dinamo Zagreb, according to Transfermarkt.

However, the move presented a huge risk considering Orsic had never played in England and has never really tested himself in one of the top leagues.

In hindsight, considering the Saints are in a relegation battle this season, signing a player more suited to English football with plenty of Premier League experience would have been the better option, but that might be easier said than done.

Unfortunately for Southampton fans, they might not be the most attractive prospect for players at the moment due to their league position.

Paul Onuachu was also brought to the club, but it's a similar situation to Orsic, with the former showing plenty of goalscoring prowess abroad, but yet to prove himself in a top league.

What has Taylor said about Orsic?

Taylor has suggested that signing Orsic was a bit of a 'mind-blowing' decision from the Saints, considering their league position and the fact the Croatia international needs a run of games to show his quality.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Orsic's situation has just been mind-blowing because he's a good player, but I just don't think it was the right time to bring in that sort of player in January when you're in a dogfight. Orsic needs a run of games to showcase his quality, but Southampton don't have the time to give these players the run of games they need."

Should Orsic be given more of a chance?

Orsic is yet to start a game for Southampton and has only played a total of seven Premier League minutes, as per FBref.

It's difficult to judge whether Orsic deserves more of a chance considering we're not seeing his performances in training, but to not be given a shot off the bench on more than one occasion is a little strange.

Despite the lack of experience in England, Orsic has been capped 28 times by his country, so it's certainly an interesting situation with the 30-year-old.