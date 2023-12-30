Highlights The Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys face off in the NFL's last Saturday regular season game of 2023.

Both teams need a win to remain in the hunt for better seeding in the NFC Playoff bracket.

Each offense holds a distinct advantage in what may be a high-scoring affair.

Following two weeks with multiple Saturday contests, the NFL wraps up its regular season Saturday slate with a showdown between the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys in Week 17.

In a special edition of ESPN's Monday Night Football, quarterbacks Jared Goff and Dak Prescott will take the field aiming to keep their slim odds at a better seed in the NFC playoff picture alive. But where does each team hold an advantage that they could use to push their side to a win on Saturday night in Dallas.

NFL playoff implications for this matchup

Detroit's top seed hopes and Dallas' division title aspirations are on the line

Detroit (11-4) has already claimed the NFC North crown—its first division title in 30 years—and is currently tied with the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles atop the NFC. The Lions would clinch the conference's No. 1 seed if they won their final two games—including Saturday night's affair—and the 49ers lost one of their last two contests (one Detroit win and two San Francisco losses could also suffice, pending several other results).

If Detroit and Philadelphia both win out, the Lions would hold the tiebreaker over the Eagles based on winning percentage in common games, but they would need the 49ers to finish with a worse record for it to take effect due to the fact that the 49ers currently have the superior conference record, sitting at 9-1 while both Philly and Detroit sit at 7-3.

Lions and Eagles Common Opponents Tiebreaker Common Opponents Detroit's Results Philadelphia's Results Buccaneers W 20-6 (WK 6) W 25-11 (WK 3) Chiefs W 21-20 (WK 1) W 21-17 (WK 11) Cowboys W* (WK 17) W 28-23 (WK 9); L 33-13 (WK 14) Seahawks L 37-31 (WK 2) L 20-17 (WK 15) Vikings W 30-24 (WK 16); W* (WK 18) W 34-28 (WK 2) Overall Record (5-1)* (4-2)

*Record if the Lions win their final two regular season games.

Dallas, meanwhile, needs two wins and one Philadelphia loss to win the NFC East. The New York Times playoff simulator currently gives the Lions a 6% chance at securing the NFC's No. 1 seed and the Cowboys an 18% shot at winning their division.

Lions' Advantage: Rushing Offense vs. Dallas Rush Defense

Detroit will look to keep the Cowboys' potent offense on the sideline

Jared Goff has been an efficient operator of offensive coordinator Brian Johnson's offense, but the running game is the unit's driving force. David Montgomery (4.7 yards per carry) and Jahmyr Gibbs (5.7 yards per carry, leads NFL) have combined for 1,792 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground behind one of the league's best offensive lines.

Detroit ranks third in the NFL in rushing yards per game (141.1), fifth in expected points added per rush (EPA/Rush), and third in Explosive Rush Rate (gains of 10-plus yards, 12.4%). Dallas' defense is excellent overall, but is close to league average against the run, ranking 13th in EPA/Rush and 19th in Explosive Rush Rate.

The Lions' attack will also likely involve a heavy dose of play action to create space in the intermediate areas (10-20 yards beyond the line of scrimmage) for Goff to get the ball to Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta.

Cowboys' Advantage: Passing Offense vs. Detroit's Pass Defense

Dak Prescott should shine against a weaker Lions' secondary

The Cowboys offense, particularly at home, is electric. Dallas has averaged just under 40 points per game (39.9) in its seven previous home outings this year. Dak Prescott has thrown 20 touchdown passes at home against only two interceptions, sporting a passer rating of 122.5 in Jerry's World.

Detroit's defense is fourth-best against the run in yards per game (90.6), EPA/Rush, and Explosive Rush Rate, but in the bottom half of the league versus the pass. CeeDee Lamb and company should have plenty of room to operate and rack up big plays (the Lions rank 19th in EPA/Pass and Explosive Pass Rate).

Both of these squads are top four in time of possession, with Detroit averaging a mere two seconds more per game (31:50) than Dallas (31:48). The biggest X-Factor will be turnovers; the Cowboys are tied for the league's fourth-best differential (+8) while the Lions sit in a tie for 19th (-2).

If Detroit can stay on schedule and mitigate the impact of Dallas' many defensive playmakers with their potent running game, Dan Campbell's crew could be the first to emerge from the Cowboys' den victorious in 2023. But in what is shaping up as a shootout, they'll likely need 30-plus points to do it.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.