When young footballers grow up with the bright lights of success fixed confidently in their futures, it's likely that not many can fully comprehend the darkest moments that inevitably come too. France and Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani presents a great example to up-and-comers, as he continues to approach his missed opportunity to win the 2022 World Cup with the utmost maturity.

The talented forward burst through the thick Qatar air as the final seconds of extra time ebbed by in the tournament's crowning fixture. At this point, it was 3-3 and the ball dropped kindly for the forward. All he had to do was beat Aston Villa and Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez – easier said than done.

Kolo-Muani fired his effort low to the right, yet Martinez was equal to it with a sublime, iconic blocking save. France went on to taste defeat on devastating penalties, and while the attacker converted from the spot, he's never shirked his responsibility for the late miss. He would later reveal his pain to beIN Sports (via Goal), saying:

"I still watch it, I know it off by heart. In my head, I said to myself: 'Randal, you have to shoot now'. I tried to shoot towards the near post but the goalkeeper made a very good save.

While Kolo-Muani's saved effort was perhaps the result of a true pressure-cooker situation, as temperatures in the Lusail Stadium reached 22 °C (72 °F) and 64% humidity, the then-Eintracht Frankfurt striker recognised that there were alternative paths to goal.

He could've opted for another finishing technique. He could've even played in Kylian Mbappe, a man who had already bagged a record-matching hat-trick - the second in a World Cup Final since Geoff Hurst's in 1966. The striker explained:

"I could have lobbed him, or found Kylian Mbappe [to the left]. But in the moment, I didn't see him. It's only when you watch back that you discover the other options. It's too late. It still sticks in my throat and it'll be there for life."

While Kolo Muani will of course live to regret his decision-making in the Qatar heat, it must be said that this one lapse of offensive judgement shouldn't halt all career progress. After an excellent spell with Eintracht Frankfurt, the Frenchman notched an all-competition total of 26 goals and 17 assists in 50 games.

Furthermore, when his £80 million switch to PSG right after the tournament is considered, it's clear that Kolo Muani would be a valued asset for any elite team. He also came up against a superb shot-stopper who'd go on to win the tournament's Golden Glove, so could it be that Randal Kolo Muani fell foul to his environment rather than a question of his own skill?

Martinez a More Than Worthy Adversary

Argentina's number one was named the tournament's best goalkeeper

Emiliano Martinez gave inspired performances in the 2022 World Cup, let alone the final stage. His save from Kolo Muani instantly strikes parallels to Iker Casillas' excellent stop against Arjen Robben in the 2010 final in South Africa. However, while the French striker may seem the poster boy for his nation's fall at the final hurdle, his wasn't the only opportunity Les Bleus couldn't convert.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Emi Martinez made several decisive saves in the final, adding to three clean sheets in the tournament to win the Golden Glove award.

Martinez was equal to an Adrien Rabiot shot in the last minutes of regular time. Plus, the Villa man employed some deceptive gamesmanship to help win the eventual shootout. Tampering with the ball, and arguing with the referee eventually led to Kingsley Coman's poor spot-kick being saved by Martinez. Then, after Paulo Dybala converted, further mischief saw Aurelien Tchouameni crumble under pressure and fire wide. Leandro Paredes and Kolo Muani both scored as the decisive kick was teed up for Gonzalo Montiel. His antics eventually caused rule-makers to change the laws of the game for goalkeepers during penalties.

At least Kolo Muani has managed to win some major honours since, lifting both the Trophee des Champions and the Ligue 1 title in 202/324. True redemption could also come at the Euros. showing that even when the football gods don't smile upon you, skill and commitment can get you back into their good books.