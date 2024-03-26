Highlights The Golden State Warriors are tied for the most blown leads this season, which suggests that they are not ready for playoff success if they even make the postseason.

Inconsistent play by the supporting cast is costing the team wins down the stretch, and an overhaul of the second and third options may be in order.

Golden State has become inferior to their competition in the West, signaling the end of the dynasty that has ruled the NBA for a decade.

The Golden State Warriors find themselves in a precarious position for the first time in a decade. The franchise has dominated the NBA over the last several seasons, reaching dynasty status in the mid-to-late 2010s and continuing that into the current decade, winning the Finals just two years ago.

But this season, the Warriors have struggled like no other year within that window. The only other comparable time was in the 2019-20 season, which was derailed due to injuries to key players, resulting in an abysmal 15-50 record. The team redeemed itself by capturing the title the following year, but the current iteration of the Warriors is different than that team.

They are pretty much fully healthy at this point. Stephen Curry still leads the helm, with the key pieces of Klay Thompson and Draymond Green surrounding him. But the Warriors have simply failed to play up to their competition, with their full lineup, which has been the primary cause of concern.

Blown Leads

The Warriors are tied for the most blown leads this season

The 2023-24 Golden State Warriors have performed well below expectations. When previous iterations of the same team have garnered dynasty status, those expectations become sky-high, and the shoes become hard to fill. At some point, all good times must come to an end, and perhaps the Warriors are going through that stretch right now.

This season, the Warriors have experienced a plethora of losses in various different fashions. On Sunday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves, they blew a 12-point lead after Curry rested for much of the fourth quarter.

The Warriors have lost 34 out of 70 games played this season, and a vast amount of those have been due to blown leads. Golden State is tied for the most blown leads of 12 or more points in the NBA this season.

The Warriors are tied with the 16-56 San Antonio Spurs, the worst team in the Western Conference, for the most blown leads of at least 12 points. If Golden State had held on to win those games, they would have a record of 49-21, which would be tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder for second in the West.

It is, of course, impossible to assume that Golden State would have held on to win every one of those games, but squandering leads of 12 or more points that many times is concerning. It is one of many components in the current team that have sprung leaks and are therefore flawed.

Inconsistent Play

Besides Curry, the Warriors have been on and off

This season has been riddled by inconsistent play from the majority of the Warriors’ lineup. While Curry has been great for the team, averaging 26.8 points per game which leads the team, those around him have been inconsistent.

Stephen Curry – 2023-24 Stats PPG 26.8 RPG 4.5 APG 4.9 FG% 44.8 3PT% 40.4

Klay Thompson has been up and down this season, at one point even considering re-signing with the team on a reduced role. Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, and rookie Brandin Podziemski have been decent contributors, but nothing they have done has jumped off the page.

Andrew Wiggins has been away from the team due to personal reasons. Chris Paul has not seen consistent playing time due to lingering injuries. Therefore, the trend appears to have shifted to the team becoming too reliant on Curry, something coach Steve Kerr acknowledged after the loss.

“We can’t expect to just ride Steph game after game after game. We've put the burden of this franchise on his shoulders for 15 years. If you want to say that him playing 30 minutes instead of 32 is a difference in a win and a loss, I totally disagree with that.” —Steve Kerr on the team relying too much on Curry

While Curry is one of the league’s largest superstars, he cannot put an entire team on his shoulders. The rest of the team has been too inconsistent to win games, draining the confidence of the current core. And if the core loses confidence and fails to produce, it could mark the end of the dynasty era.

Inferior Play

The Warriors have been inferior to their competition this season

Golden State finds itself in the predicament it’s currently in due to the inconsistent play of their rotation. This has led to them being inferior to their competition, something the Warriors have not been during the dynasty era (aside from the 2019-20 injury season).

This season, the Warriors are just 6-21 against the top eight teams in the West: the Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento Kings, Dallas Mavericks, and Phoenix Suns, in that order.

It is undeniable that the landscape of the Western Conference has changed, however. In previous years, the Warriors would cakewalk to the playoffs due to both the superior nature of their dynastic team and the inferior nature of the rest of the Conference. But the West is much deeper now.

“For sure [it’s deeper], from top to bottom. You’ve got the defending champs. You got Minnesota, you got OKC, the young guys on the map. And then you got the that next tier, teams that have had playoff experience and are trying to get to that next level. You got us down the way, where we're surprised that we're here, but we still feel like we're capable of beating anybody.” —Stephen Curry

Last season, the Warriors’ 44-38 record secured them sixth place in the Conference, but this year, that might only be enough for a play-in spot. The West has gotten deeper, with more competitive teams than in recent years, and the Warriors may no longer be able to keep pace.

“They’re an NBA team, too, and by the standings they’re a much better NBA team than us. If you can't [avoid] breakdowns, you're going to lose. And if you play against a team that is technically better than you, and you have breakdowns, you're always going. And that's why we lose a lot right now.” —Draymond Green

If the Warriors do end up missing the playoffs with their current roster, which is not far removed from the one that won it all two years ago, it may set off red flags that change is needed. And if the roster is shaken up, it will signal the end of the Golden State Warriors dynasty.