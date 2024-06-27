Highlights Kansas is trying to lure the Kansas City Chiefs into their state

Everyone wants to be a part of the Kansas City Chiefs' success these days. That includes the two states that have Kansas City within their borders. The Missouri River is dividing a brewing war right now.

The Chiefs, currently in Missouri, did not get the support they needed for taxpayer-funded renovations of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Recently, the governor of Kansas signed a bill that would bankroll the Chiefs and the Kansas City Royals if they hopped the border into Kansas. Missouri governor Mike Parson combated that by saying his state won't go down without a fight:

“We’re going to make sure that we put the best business deal we can on the line. Look, I can’t blame Kansas for trying. You know, if I was probably sitting there, I’d be doing the same thing. But at the end of the day, we’re going to be competitive.”

Parson would also call the professional sports franchises "big business." However, as politicians do, he added a disclaimer to dampen expectations about a stadium deal:

“...has to work out on paper, where it’s going to be beneficial to the taxpayers of Missouri.”

There shouldn't be any doubt that Kansas would swoop in in a heartbeat to pull both franchises across state lines. Is Missouri committed enough to prevent the move?

The Chiefs Have Called Arrowhead Home for Over 50 Years

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Andy Reid are far from the only Chiefs to make lifetime memories in Arrowhead Stadium. The team moved there in 1972, shortly after their first Super Bowl.

That means Len Dawson, Derrick Thomas, and Tony Gonzalez all played on the same field. DT Dontari Poe's Christmas TD pass against the Broncos was in that stadium. Dante Hall, aka "The Human Joystick," spent most of his career electrifying the KC crowd in Missouri. Joe Montana's final two years in the NFL were primarily in Arrowhead.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Kansas City Chiefs have an all-time record of 244-160-1 in Arrowhead Stadium.

Letting go won't be easy for a lot of Kansas City's fans. One of the world's loudest stadiums is all that most of them have known. Fortunately, if Missouri's proposed plan is good enough, they won't have to let go yet.

Maybe, a little pressure from their neighbors is all the Missouri needed to get the job done.

