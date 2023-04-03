Mitch Evans believes that he could be right at the top of the Formula E standings this season had he had a little more fortune so far in this campaign.

Evans won the latest E-Prix towards the end of March as the sport made its debut in Brazil but he's certainly had a tough opening to the campaign so far, with him sat in ninth place in the standings thanks to a combination of reliability issues and incidents largely out of his hands.

Having gone close to the title last season, many expected him to challenge again for the championship this year and he could still yet achieve that, depending on how he can now build from his latest win.

Certainly, he feels as though, with a bit more luck, he'd be right in the mix with the likes of Pascal Wehrlein at the top of the table and, when asked by GIVEMESPORT for his feelings about his win in Brazil and how it could change the championship, the New Zealander had this to say:

"I kind of felt like [the win] should have come a little bit earlier because I've been in positions probably like three times this year before Sao Paulo to potentially win a race and it's just got away from me for different reasons.

"Obviously, we've had things like the incident was Sam [Bird] and some other issues like in Saudi when I was leading. So I felt relieved but almost not surprised at winning.

"I don't want to sound arrogant when I say that, but I just feel like it could have come earlier. It was getting to a really tricky part of the season for me, because I just haven't had big points hauls and I really needed one, and I just needed a big result.

"I'm just super happy to get a strong result to be honest and obviously to win it's just a bit of a bonus. [The season] has been very positive in some ways, but also very frustrating because I've probably lost a good 60-plus points in the three races that we've missed which, when you look at the championship, I could be right at the front."

The FE season heads to Berlin next, with a double-header over the weekend of April 21-23.

