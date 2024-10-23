Newcastle United will now aim to secure Alexander Isak on a long-term deal after finalising Anthony Gordon's new contract at St. James' Park, ChronicleLive has reported.

Sporting director Paul Mitchell is now expected to work closely with Eddie Howe to finalise a new agreement for the Swedish international, while the futures of Fabian Schar, Sean Longstaff, and Joe Willock are also set to be addressed in the coming weeks.

The Magpies announced on Tuesday that Gordon had signed a multi-year contract with the Premier League club, though the exact length of the deal remains undisclosed.

The 23-year-old appears to have ended speculation linking him with Liverpool, following a successful two seasons on Tyneside, where he has netted 15 goals and provided 11 assists in 74 appearances since joining from Everton in January 2023.

According to ChronicleLive, Newcastle will now focus on securing Isak, while negotiations with Schar, Longstaff, and Willock are believed to be at ‘various stages’.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: According to Capology, Isak is currently only the joint-fourth highest earner in the Newcastle squad, with a weekly wage of £120,000.

Under contract at St. James’ Park until 2028, Isak has been in talks over a contract extension for several months, but has made little progress towards agreeing fresh terms with the Magpies.

Recent reports suggest that the 25-year-old is demanding a salary that would make him Newcastle’s highest earner, along with a release clause, as part of a long-term commitment to the club.

The Swedish international has struggled for both form and fitness this season, managing just one goal and one assist in 495 minutes of Premier League action under Eddie Howe.

Isak fractured his toe in September and returned to Newcastle’s starting XI last weekend in their 1-0 home defeat to Brighton.

A narrow defeat at the weekend extended the Magpies' winless streak to four games in the Premier League. They now face a tough challenge to turn their form around, with tests against Chelsea and Arsenal up next.

Alexander Isak's Newcastle United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 6 Goals 1 Assists 1 Expected goals 2.3 Expected assisted goals 0.7 Minutes played 495

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 23-10-24.