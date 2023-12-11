Highlights The New York Knicks will be without starting center Mitchell Robinson for a significant amount of time due to left ankle surgery.

Robinson's absence will be a big blow to the team, as they heavily relied on his strong defense and shot-blocking ability.

With Robinson out, the Knicks will depend on Isaiah Hartenstein and Jericho Sims to step up in the center position.

The New York Knicks will be without their starting center Mitchell Robinson for quite some time.

The organization announced today that he recently underwent left ankle surgery and would be "re-evaluated in 8-10 weeks."

Losing Robinson will be a massive blow for the Knicks who thrived off his tenacious interior defense and his knack for blocking shots. This season, the 25-year-old is averaging 6.2 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game.

With their starting center out for a considerable amount of time, they'll have to lean on Isaiah Hartenstein to pick up the slack. Behind Hartenstein at the five spot is Jericho Sims, who's only averaged 2.8 minutes in nine games this season.

Robinson injured his ankle on Friday, Dec. 8, when the Knicks played the Boston Celtics. He had exited the game in the first half and attempted to return in the third quarter, but left shortly after checking in to the game.

"It's nothing crazy," Robinson said following the game. "Think I took a wrong step maybe."

Knicks losing their paint beast

Leads NBA in offensive rebounding

Mitchell Robinson is a bit of a throwback at the center position; a big man with virtually no shooting touch or playmaking ability who focuses solely on crashing the boards and cutting to the basket for dunks.

The Western Kentucky product leads the league in offensive rebounds per game with 5.3, and is tied for first in offensive rebounding percentage (16.9). He also tops the NBA in box-outs per game with 3.4, using his 7-foot, 240-pound frame to establish body position in the paint.

Mitchell Robinson - Rebounding Dashboard Statistics Rank Offensive rebounds per game 5.3 1st Offensive rebound % 16.9 T-1st Defensive rebounds per game 5.0 48th Defensive rebound % 17.9 57th

Robinson is more effective on the offensive glass, however, rebounding much more prolifically on offense than under his own basket. His efforts in the half-court have led the Knicks near the top of the NBA in second chance points per game, as they're tied for second with 16.7.

While his rebounding metrics on defense are unremarkable, the Knicks are one of the more formidable defensive units in the league, most notably at keeping opponents out of the paint. New York allows the sixth-fewest points in the paint per game, while also limiting opposing teams to only 11.9 points per game off second chances, the third-best figure in the NBA.

Not all hope is lost for the Knicks, however, as backup Isaiah Hartenstein is an effective defender in his own right. The German center leads the team in defensive rating (107.4) for players who average over 10 minutes of play time, and is actually a better pick-and-roll defender than Robinson, figuring in the 71.2 percentile of roll-man defenders.

He is also a sneaky weapon on the offensive end, most notably for his ability to set strong screens. His 6.2 screen assists per 36 are good for sixth in the NBA, and his offensive rebounding percentage is the fifth best in the Association at 13.7.