Highlights With starting QB Kenny Pickett expected to miss up to a month after undergoing ankle surgery on December 4, it could be up to backup Mitchell Trubisky to lead the playoff charge.

Trubisky brings more of a dual-threat element to the Steelers offense compared to Pickett, and he has also been a more efficient passer in his career.

A much-improved running game, talented air weapons, an opportunistic defense, and a relatively easy remaining schedule should all contribute to helping Trubisky lead the team to the postseason.

When the Pittsburgh Steelers signed quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to a two-year deal in March 2022, he was expected to slot in as the team's starter until they found a young QB to build around. Unfortunately for Trubisky, they seemingly found that guy in Kenny Pickett just a month later in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Pickett has not exactly lit the league on fire since taking the starting role early in the 2022 campaign, but he's done enough to put up a 14-10 win-loss record so far in his young career. While he hasn't made many big-time plays, Pickett hasn't made many mistakes in 2023 either: he currently holds the longest active streak without throwing an interception, at 218 attempts.

That epitomizes what Pittsburgh is asking for from their signal caller this year: they're not asked to win the game, but they need to be able to take care of the ball and avoid plays that will actively help lose them the game. Now, with Pickett expected to be out two to four weeks after undergoing surgery for the ankle injury he suffered in the team's ugly 24-10 Week 13 loss to the lowly Arizona Cardinals.

Pickett has not been put on the injured reserve list, which would hold him out for at least four games, so there is hope that he can come back before the conclusion of the regular season, but until then, it's Mitchy's time to shine. The only question is, will he shine and help the 7-5 Steelers achieve the nine or 10 wins they need to secure playoff football, or will he falter?

How does Mitchell Trubisky compare to Kenny Pickett?

There are some aspects of the game where Trubisky will be an improvement over Pickett

There are a lot of similarities between Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett. Only one inch and two pounds separates their physical frames, and they both hail from ACC colleges, Trubisky from North Carolina, and Pickett from nearby Pittsburgh. However, there are also a lot of differences between this pair.

For one, Trubisky, despite being the older of the two, is a much more athletic quarterback. His 40-yard dash and shuttle times were only marginally better than Pickett's, but it's his ability—and sometimes, preference—to throw on the run or while rolling out of the pocket that sets him apart from the second-year man.

He's also a more effective runner, as he averaged 5.6 yards a rush as a four-year starter with the Chicago Bears, while Pickett has managed just 3.0 yards every time he tucks it. That dual-threat ability adds a dimension to the Steelers offense that they didn't really have with Pickett.

Stat Mitchell Trubisky (Since 2019) Kenny Pickett W-L 16-13 14-10 Pass Yards/Game 164.9 179.0 TD-INT 39-26 13-13 Completion Pct. 64.5 62.6 On Target Pct. 73.9 70.8 Bad Throw Pct. 17.1 18.3 Yards/Pass Attempt 6.4 6.3 Intended Air Yards/Attempt 8.2 7.3 Yards/Scramble 7.3 6.5

Clearly, Trubisky is a lot closer to Pickett's level than many might believe. He might even be a little bit better on the whole. Over his last 29 starts, Trubisky has been putting up better numbers across the board. Trubisky is a more efficient passer, completing a higher percentage of his throws while also throwing fewer of what are deemed bad passes and pushing the ball deeper down the field on average.

As everyone in sports knows, however, it's not just about the numbers but about the intangibles as well. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had a lot to say about Trubisky in his postgame press conference, and most of his praise was concerning the intangibles, specifically his leadership skills and confidence:

He has an outgoing and welcoming personality, he’s a good communicator, he’s been a franchise quarterback before so he’s comfortable in those shoes. He doesn’t behave like a backup that’s being elevated and I think those are the things that make him attractive.

Trubisky will get a lot of help from his supporting cast and defense

Playmakers on both sides of the ball will keep the pressure off Trubisky

The success of this Steelers team will be decided by a much larger group of players than just No. 10, however. For starters, the running game is starting to look like a classic Steelers ground attack, having topped 130 rushing yards in five straight games, their longest such streak since their Super Bowl run back in 2005.

There are several reasons for this, not least of which is the consistent play of their offensive line, whose 63.1 PFF run block rating is the team's highest since 2018. Continuity on the offensive line has been excellent, with all five starters having played in at least 10 of the team's 12 games this year.

The dual-threat thunder and lightning backfield combo of bruiser Najee Harris and the diminutive Jaylen Warren has also played a huge part. The undrafted Warren has been particularly efficient, leading the league in yards per attempt (5.9) by a full half-yard, which is a gulf. The two backs are top two in attempts per broken tackle in the NFL (5.7 for Warren, 8.4 for Harris), Harris' 19 broken tackles rank second in the league, and Warren's 18 rank third.

That rejuvenated running game is music to Trubisky's ears, because he's always been a guy that likes to throw out of play action, which becomes much more effective when your running game is rolling. According to PFF, in his last full year as starter for the Bears in 2019, Trubisky completed 66 percent of his passes for 8.1 yards/attempt on play-action passes while completing 62.5 percent for 5.6 yards/attempt when it wasn't a play-action set.

And that's all before mentioning Pittsburgh's uber-talented, criminally-underused weapons in the passing game. Diontae Johnson is arguably the best route-runner in the league, and he combines that with game-breaking speed. George Pickens has the latter in spades as well, as evidenced by his 17.0 yards per catch, second in the league.

The return of tight end Pat Freiermuth, who had nine catches for 120 yards in his return to the lineup in Week 12, will also be huge, as he can serve as an excellent security blanket for Trubisky on the middle and underneath routes.

The impact of Pittsburgh's opportunistic defense cannot be understated either. A big reason that the Steelers have been able to put up a 7-5 record despite regularly being outgained by their opponents is because of two things.

One, they get pressure on the quarterback at a high clip (22.7 pressure percentage, 10th in the NFL), thanks in large part to elite pass rushers T.J. Watt (14.0 sacks) and Alex Highsmith (6.0). And two, when other teams make mistakes, the Steelers take full advantage: their 20 takeaways are tied for third in the league, and their +10 turnover differential is tied for second.

What does the Steelers remaining schedule look like?

Pittsburgh has a very favorable schedule over the season's final five weeks

If the running game continues its ascent, the defense continues to force opponents into crucial mistakes, and Trubisky is able to keep his air weapons involved, the backup QB should be able to lead this team to a playoff-clinching win even if Pickett doesn't return before the end of the regular season.

One other factor to consider here is the strength of the Steelers' remaining schedule, which, for a middling team like Pittsburgh, could dictate how their season ends no matter how well the team plays. Luckily for Trubisky, his return to the starting role is accompanied by a relatively easy schedule over the final five weeks of the 2023 regular season (20th toughest according to Tankathon).

Week Opponent Opponent Record Opponent Pass Yards Allowed/Game (NFL Rank) 14 vs. New England Patriots 2-10 221.8 (16th) 15 @ Indianapolis Colts 7-5 222.1 (17th) 16 vs. Cincinnati Bengals 5-6 249.6 (27th) 17 @ Seattle Seahawks 6-6 234.4 (23rd) 18 @ Baltimore Ravens 9-3 171.7 (2nd)

While there are clearly no guarantees after the Steelers lost by two touchdowns to an Arizona Cardinals team that came in with a 2-10 record, it certainly seems like Trubisky will be able to do enough to get two wins at the least.

The Patriots have been excellent on the defensive side of the ball recently, but their offense is the prototype for the kind of unit the Steelers can torment. The Bengals are unlikely to be showing much life by Week 16 with Jake Browning in charge, and their awful pass defense means Trubisky should be able to spread the ball around how he likes.

That might be enough for a Wild Card spot, but if they want to ensure their spot in the postseason, 10 wins would be a lot safer. The Colts have been unpredictable under Gardner Minshew, so how that game goes is anyone's guess, the Seahawks could be coming into that matchup on a brutal 1-5 run, and by Week 18, the Ravens might not have anything to play for.

If Trubisky can steal just one of those three games, he will have achieved what he set out to do.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.