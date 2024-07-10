Highlights Mitchell van der Gaag leaves Man Utd after his contract termination.

Erik ten Hag’s assistant manager Mitchell van der Gaag has left Manchester United with immediate effect after the termination of his contract, according to the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano, who also revealed that Ruud van Nistelrooy’s arrival is 100% confirmed.

Since Sir Jim Ratcliffe acquired a minority stake in the 20-time English champions, there have been all manner of behind-the-scenes changes occurring at the club, with Dan Ashworth, Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox all arriving as new members of staff.

After a turbulent second season at the Old Trafford helm, Ten Hag - who has recently signed a contract extension until the summer of 2026 - had been weighing up whether a coaching reshuffle was needed with van Nistelrooy and former Go Ahead Eagles custodian Rene Hake linked with the club.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: van Nistelrooy is Manchester United's eighth-highest goalscorer ever, having notched 150 goals in 219 outings.

Van der Gaag Leaves Man Utd

Van Nistelrooy set to be brought in as replacement

Although Ten Hag managed to keep his job after a season which saw Manchester United record their worst-ever finish of the Premier League era, the former Ajax man is wasting little to no time to ensure that his team are in order ahead of an all-important season.

Taking to X (formerly of Twitter), Romano broke the news that van der Gaag would be leaving his position at Old Trafford as Ten Hag’s right-hand man after having his contract terminated, making way for the soon-to-arrive van Nistelrooy.

“Ten Hag’s assistant Mitchell van der Gaag leaves Man Utd as contract will be terminated. Rudd van Nistelrooy’s arrival, 100% confirmed.”

Van der Gaag, since arriving alongside his compatriot, has been paramount to Manchester United’s coaching regime but will now be replaced with the club's former goal-getting frontman, who is widely considered to be one of the Red Devils' greatest ever strikers.

In Manchester already ahead of a now-confirmed move, Romano stated that a two-year deal had already been signed between the former PSV Eindhoven man and his former club, while he also suggested that Hake, 52, is also set to become a new part of Ten Hag's tight-knit coaching staff.

Joshua Zirkzee Agrees Five-Year Deal with Man Utd

Move 'very close' to finalising

One of the players that Hake and van Nistelrooy, in particular, may have the pleasure of coaching next season is Bologna hotshot Joshua Zirkzee, who has been subject to plenty of interest this summer - AC Milan included, though the Serie A side hit a stumbling block when agreeing finances.

In fact, Romano - writing in his Daily Briefing - has suggested that the Dutchman's move to Old Trafford is 'very close' to being finalised with all parties having agreed on terms that would see him stay in M16 until the summer of 2029.

Zirkzee vs Hojlund - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Zirkzee Hojlund Minutes 2,772 2,172 Goals 11 10 Assists 4 2 Shots per game 2.5 1.3 Aerials won per game 0.9 0.8 Dribbles per game 1.5 0.6 Key passes per game 1.3 0.9 Overall rating 7.03 6.70

Zirkzee currently boasts a relatively low £34 million release clause in his contract, though how Manchester United try to finance a deal remains to be seen. Romano suggested that Ten Hag and his entourage are unsure whether to trigger - and thus pay - his release clause or to stagger payments across a three- to five-year period.

All statistics per WhoScored