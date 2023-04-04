Aleksandar Mitrovic has been given an eight-match ban after pushing referee Chris Kavanagh in Fulham's FA Cup quarter-final defeat against Manchester United on March 19.

The Serbian forward initially received a three-match ban for a red card.

But his suspension has been extended by three games for violent conduct towards a match official and another two for using language that was 'improper, abusive, insulting and threatening'.

Mitrovic has already served one game of his ban.

He will now be unavailable for Fulham's next seven matches against West Ham, Everton, Leeds, Aston Villa, Manchester City, Liverpool and Leicester.

Mitrovic will be able to play Fulham's final three games of the season.

The 28-year-old's hefty ban got us thinking: what are the longest bans in Premier League history?

Per the Sun, view the 10 longest bans in the history of the Premier League below...

The 10 longest bans in Premier League history

=9. Aleksandar Mitrovic - eight games

Mitrovic will make his Fulham return on May 13 when his side travel to Southampton.

=9. Luis Suarez - eight games

Suarez was slapped with an eight-game ban after being found guilty of racially abusing Patrice Evra in December 2011.

=7. Luis Suarez - 10 games

Suarez is the only player on the list to feature twice. He was suspended for 10 games after biting Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic in 2013.

=7. David Prutton – 10 games

Prutton was given a 10-game ban, as well as a £6,000 fine, when he pushed the referee after being sent off in a game for Southampton against Arsenal in 2005.

6. Paolo Di Canio – 11 games

Di Canio lost it after being sent off in a match between Sheffield Wednesday and Arsenal in 1998. He pushed referee Paul Alcock and sent him flying before walking off the pitch. He was given an 11-game ban and a £10,000 fine.

5. Kolo Toure – six months

Toure was given a six-month ban in 2011 after testing positive for a banned substance.

4. Adrian Mutu - seven months

In September 2004, Mutu was banned from football for seven months after testing positive for cocaine use. Chelsea terminated his deal and then started to seek compensation from the Romanian for breach of contract.

FIFA eventually ordered Mutu to pay around £16 million to his old club.

3. Rio Ferdinand - eight months

Ferdinand accidentally missed a scheduled drugs test in 2003. Despite later taking the test and passing, he was given an eight-month ban and £50,000 fine.

=1. Eric Cantona - nine months

Cantona was given the hefty ban after infamously kung-fu kicking a Crystal Palace fan in January 1995. He was handed a nine-month ban and also got 120 hours of community service.

=1. Mark Bosnich - nine months

Bosnich tested positive for cocaine while playing for Chelsea in 2002.

He was given a nine-month ban and was sacked by his club.