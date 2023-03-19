Aleksandr Mitrovic lost his head as Fulham were given three red cards in quick succession against Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

Fulham were underdogs for the FA Cup quarter-final clash at Old Trafford.

An upset was on the cards with the west London side leading 1-0 with half-an-hour to play.

But disaster struck for Fulham with 20 minutes remaining.

Jadon Sancho went round Bernd Leno and looked as if he would net the equaliser, only for his effort to be blocked on the line by Willian's hand.

The referee, Chris Kavanagh, gave nothing at the time but was instructed by VAR to look at a replay of the moment on the pitch side monitor.

Fulham's manager, Marco Silva, was not happy and received a red card as Kavanagh was looking at the monitor.

It didn't take long for Kavanagh to change his mind as he showed Willian a red card and pointed to the spot.

Mitrovic completely lost his head as he vented his frustration to Kavanagh.

Shortly after Willian was given his marching orders, the Serbian also landed himself a red card after he got in the referee's face and pushed him.

It was a crazy few minutes at Old Trafford and you can see exactly what happened below...

VIDEO: Fulham given three red cards in quick succession vs Man Utd

Absolute madness.

Man United book their place at Wembley

Things went from bad to worse for Fulham as they found themselves behind a few minutes later after the three red cards.

Bruno Fernandes coolly scored the resulting penalty and then Marcel Sabizter gave United the lead shortly after.

Fernandes notched his second in the seventh minute of stoppage-time as United secured their progression to the semi-final of the competition.

Erik ten Hag's side will play Brighton in the last four.

The other semi-final tie sees Manchester City take on Championship outfit, Sheffield United.