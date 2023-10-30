Highlights MJF has been a standout talent in AEW since winning the World Heavyweight Championship and is already one of the hottest commodities in professional wrestling.

MJF has been on the run of a lifetime since winning the AEW World Heavyweight Championship from Jon Moxley at Full Gear 2022. Always a focal point of AEW television and pay-per-views, the hugely talented 27-year-old is already one of the hottest commodities in professional wrestling.

For years now, MJF has referenced "the bidding war of 2024", the year in which his AEW contract will be up, and he will potentially become a top free agent. With the former MLW star teasing a move to WWE numerous times over the last 18 months.

It has long been rumored that Triple H has a high amount of interest in signing MJF as soon as his AEW contract expires and now, MJF himself has commented on a potential jump to WWE as 2024 rapidly approaches, and it's not good news for fans of the wrestling giant.

MJF has been very vocal in the past about potentially joining WWE. The 27-year-old knows he has the potential to climb to the very top of the wrestling giant's roster, earning a considerable amount of money in the process.

He's also good friends with Cody Rhodes, who himself has been on the run of a lifetime since jumping ship back to the WWE, and the booking of the former AEW star by Triple H and Vince McMahon could easily impact the World Champion's decision, at least in the eyes of fans.

On the latest edition of AEW Collision this past Saturday, MJF and Kenny Omega put on an absolute masterclass of professional wrestling and storytelling in what has been described as a pay-per-view main event quality match.

Prior to this, there were rumors floating around that MJF was getting ready to drop the title as we approached the impending expiration of his current AEW contract. Instead, however, he retained the belt, and the two top-tier wrestlers embraced and shared a moment of mutual respect after the closing of the match.

MJF then addressed the audience, stating that he is still uncertain about where he will sign in 2024, but suggested that being booked in matches against the likes of Omega will make him want to stay with AEW rather than join WWE.

I'll be honest, I still don't know what I'm going to do for the bidding war of 2024, but what I do know. But what I do know is that when I get the opportunity to wrestle the best bout machine. Kenny Omega, it tends to sway my opinions a little bit.

Real Name Maxwell T. Friedman Ring Name Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) Date of Birth March 15, 1996 (age 27) Height 5ft 11" Weight 229lbs Debut February 13, 2015 Trained By Pat Buck & Brian Myers Titles Won 1x AEW World Champion

Triple H wants to bring MJF to WWE

It has been reported numerous times throughout the year that Triple H has his sights set on a number of 'top' AEW names once their contracts expire, and it is believed that MJF is at the top of this list.

Max himself has referenced these rumors on AEW television on numerous occasions in the past, going as far as to state at the Double or Nothing press conference earlier in the year that both Triple H and Nick Khan want him to join the WWE.

Outside the ring, Cody Rhodes and MJF maintain a close friendship, which could obviously sway MJF towards WWE if the money and the timing works for him. The financial side of the move is something, both in character and behind the scenes, will have a big impact on Max's decision.

It also has to be said, much like how WWE recently acquired Jade Cargill from AEW, it is likely that MJF would completely skip developmental and debut straight on the main roster should he choose to sign with WWE next year, with the 27-year-old being listed as one of ten wrestlers that Triple H needs to look to sign in 2024.

Needless to say, 2024 is already shaping up to be a huge year for both WWE and AEW, but where will one of the top wrestlers in the world, MJF, end up working? Stay tuned to GIVEMESPORT for the latest breaking news on the MJF - WWE situation as soon as more information becomes available.