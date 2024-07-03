Highlights Celebrities often throw ceremonial first pitches in baseball to promote their brand and influence.

Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and Michael Jordan are among the famous athletes who have thrown first pitches.

While some pitches may not be perfect, these first pitches serve as a fun and memorable tradition in baseball.

A tradition like no other in sports is the first pitch in baseball. While not the actual first pitch of the game, it is a ceremonial tradition before the game itself and usually involves celebrities and prominent figures throwing the baseball from the mound to the catcher at home plate.

Oftentimes, the figure throwing the first pitch will stand on the pitcher’s mound, although in many cases, they will stand about halfway between the mound and home plate. The first pitch is a “kickoff” of the game, in a sense, and also helps to promote the brand and influence of the person throwing it.

Famous figures invited by MLB to throw the ceremonial first pitch have included the biggest and most high-profile NBA players. From Michael Jordan to LeBron James, Kobe Bryant to Shaquille O’Neal, and beyond, these players have used their athletic ability to deliver strikes (in most cases — it’s harder than it looks to throw a strike).

5 Kobe Throws It Home

Kobe Bryant threw out the first pitch for the Dodgers on June 27, 2000

Kobe Bryant was a legend on and off the court, particularly in Los Angeles. A core member of the Los Angeles Lakers for two decades, his elite play brought the city five titles, including a three-peat from 2000 to 2002.

It, therefore, only made sense that he would throw out the first pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He did so on June 27, 2000, shortly after winning his first of five titles with the Lakers.

The only drawback with his first pitch was that, due to the camera angle, it was unknown where the pitch landed. However, the sound of the catcher's mit while catching the ball can be heard shortly after Kobe throws it, so it can only be assumed that he nailed a strike.

4 Wemby’s Wide Right

Victor Wembanyama threw out the first pitch for the Yankees on June 20, 2023

Two nights before Victor Wembanyama would be drafted first overall by the San Antonio Spurs in 2023, the French giant was invited to throw out the first pitch for the New York Yankees. The pitch was thrown on June 20, 2023, shortly before the Yankees’ game against the Miami Marlins in The Bronx.

Wembanyama transformed into a true New Yorker that night, riding the subway to the stadium with other Yankees fans. He then stepped up to the mound and threw a pitch, which went right of the plate and catcher, Jose Trevino.

While the pitch did not exactly go the way Wembanyama had intended, it’s hard to fault the 7-foot-4 giant. He did go on to have an incredible rookie season, and his skills and talent are only growing as he remains the future centerpiece of the Spurs.

3 LeBron’s Sky Arc

LeBron James threw out the first pitch on June 27, 2003

On June 26, 2003, LeBron James was selected first overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers. What had yet to be established was a long, prolific career that would see the superstar-to-be notch four championships in the league, including one with the Cavaliers, the team’s first in franchise history.

Before James ever shot a basket in the NBA, he was invited to throw out the first pitch of the Cleveland Indians (now Guardians) game on June 27, 2003. Donning a jersey and sideways cap, James took to the mound and fired a pitch which made it to home plate, although it arced upward to land a bit high.

That would be classified as a ball in baseball lingo, but it did reach home plate, something that many first pitches do not do. James would go on to have a prolific career that is ongoing to this present day.

2 GOAT Foreshadows

Michael Jordan threw out the first pitch for the White Sox on October 5, 1993

Fresh off gracing Chicago with three straight NBA championships, Michael Jordan announced his retirement from basketball. Later that year, on October 5, 1993, he would go on to throw out the ceremonial first pitch for the White Sox before Game 1 of the American League Championship Series at Comiskey Park.

The pitch successfully reached home plate, although it wound up a bit outside. Perhaps Jordan was foreshadowing his future baseball career as he would go on to play Minor League Baseball for the White Sox affiliate teams and even made an appearance with them in spring training.

Then, after deciding that baseball wasn't for him, Jordan returned to the court, cementing his legacy by three-peating with the Bulls again from 1996 to 1998.

1 Shaq Fires a Missile

Shaquille O’Neal threw out the first pitch for the Miami Marlins on May 11, 2018

There is no doubt that Shaquille O’Neal is full of talent, both on and off the court. One of the league’s most dominant centers, Shaq has gone on to find success in acting, broadcasting, and even becoming a sheriff's deputy in Henry County, Georgia.

Could MLB pitcher be added to that list? Probably not. However, O’Neal did throw out the ceremonial first pitch for the Miami Marlins on May 11, 2018, and the throw was pretty accurate. Brad Ziegler, the player who caught O’Neal’s pitch, spoke highly of the occasion.

"It's in my contract here that I get to catch all the big-time celebrities when they throw out the first pitch. They came in about 3 o'clock and said, 'Hey we got one for you tonight. [It was Shaq.]” —Brad Ziegler

While the pitch did wind up a bit outside the batter's box and, therefore, was not quite a strike, Shaq still threw a missile from the mound. The Marlins went on to beat the Braves by a score of 6-3 in the game, so perhaps O’Neal brought a bit of luck to South Florida that night.