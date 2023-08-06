A competitive game of baseball soon turned into a boxing match after Cleveland Guardians’ José Ramírez and Chicago White Sox’s Tim Anderson were ejected from their game after the pair came together in a fist fight.

It seems that Jake Paul and Nate Diaz weren't the only two people throwing fists in America, but they were actually meant to be doing that in a boxing ring, the two MLB players were certainly not supposed to end up fighting, with one of them even getting knocked down in the process!

The incredible scenes ended up with both benches rushing out to try and end the brawl which left Anderson on the floor after Ramírez landed a strong right hand to the Chicago White Sox’s shortstop’s jaw.

Fist fight breaks out in baseball game

After Ramírez slid into second base, he passed between the legs of Anderson which looked to have sparked the fight.

Anderson was quick to drop his glove and put his hands up with second-base umpire Malachi Moore ready to intervene to break up the eventual clash. Punches were exchanged between the pair with both players having to be held back by their coaches and teammates.

The fight took place in the sixth innings with the White Sox obtaining a healthy 5-1 lead at the Progressive Field.

After the game, Ramírez said: "I felt I was able to land one. I think he’s been disrespecting the game for a while.

“I was telling him to stop doing that. After he tapped me really hard, more than needed, he said he wanted to fight, and I had to defend myself.”

Anderson wasn't available to comment on why he was involved in the altercation.

The game ended with six ejections, including both managers - Cleveland's Terry Francona and Chicago's Pedro Grifol - after the pair exchanged words. The Guardian’s third-base coach Mike Sarbaugh and relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase were later ejected for their involvement in the fight.

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol refused to talk about the fight in depth.

What has been said about shocking fight?

Grifol said: “I’m going to let MLB figure this out. They’ve got some work to do. Thank God I haven’t heard any news out of the training room about injuries."

“It’s not funny, but boys will be boys,” said Guardians manager Terry Francona.

Francona explained his exchange of words with Grifol, saying: “I think he was more yelling at me and I yelled back.”

Anderson later returned to the field after he noticed the follow-up fight and later tried to continue playing before being ejected by the umpires.

After the umpires had finally calmed down both benches, the game carried on which ended with the White Sox winning 7-4.

White Sox right-hander Michael Kopech (5-10) carried a no-hitter into the sixth and exited after allowing two runs in 5 1/3 innings. He would improve to 2-1 with a 1.78 ERA in five career starts against Cleveland.

Chicago is 24 games under .500, but the Guardians (54-57) are only 3 1/2 games behind first-place Minnesota in the AL Central.

Kopech said: “We’re not going to be bullied by a team that’s playing under .500.

“Obviously, in divisional baseball, you have to see a lot of each other. There has been a lot of mouthing off between the teams the last few series.”