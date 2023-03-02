Revealing who the new legend is in MLB The Show 23

MLB The Show 23 is on its way and the developers of this franchise have revealed a brand-new legend for the latest baseball game.

Many love baseball and enjoy MLB The Show due to the fact that they can play with all of their favourite stars in various game modes.

The gaming community love sports games, and with new addition consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, these games look so realistic.

As we build up to MLB The Show 23 being released, the developers are releasing more great information, including the reveal of a new legend, so let's have a look at who it is.

Who is the new legend in MLB The Show 23?

For those who do not know, MLB The Show 23 give gamers the chance to play as some baseball stars who are now retired, but who were arguably some of the best to ever play the sport professionally.

The game already has announced Mike Lowell, Greg Vaughn and Ian Kinsler as legends in the game, and many may have thought we wouldn't get another legend for a while, but this is not the case.

The latest legend to join MLB The Show 23 is Dominican first baseman Carlos Pena. The now 44-year-old enjoyed a brilliant career in baseball.

MLB The Show 23 Star Legend Carlos Pena

Pena was not a one-club hero, in fact, he became a fan favourite at multiple clubs. During the 14 years of his career, he managed to play for Oakland Athletics, Chicago Cubs, Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers, Boston Red Sox, Tampa Bay Devil Rays/Rays and Kansas City Royals. This is a great set of teams and emphasises how good a career Pena had, as well as showing why he is deserving of this legend status in MLB The Show 23.

Pena also managed to feature in the All-Star team back in 2009, so no doubt a lot of baseball fans will be wanting to play as him in the game.

For now, no other details have been announced, so sadly we have to wait a bit longer to find out what his rating and his stats will be in the game, but no doubt he will be one of the most overpowered players in MLB The Show 23.

