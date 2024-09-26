With less than a month to go in the MLS regular season, all major individual awards are very much up for grabs. For this humble voter, at least.

The finalists have risen to the surface, to one degree or another, but I’m not ready to write any one name own in pen for any of the awards I’m voting on. The margins are small and every performance matters between now and Decision Day on October 19. Exactly how the final table falls also matters.

I’ll use this platform to once again publicly push for the introduction of second- and third-team All-MLS awards. Currently, the league has one Best XI category, but picking 11 players in a league of 29 (soon to be 30) teams doesn’t totally capture the season in a snapshot.

Like the NBA, which has first-, second- and third-team All-NBA, MLS should follow suit. It may be trivial, but as more history is built in this league, a second- and third-team Best XI would help to better capture the story of each season.

Here’s where things stand for my ballot as the regular season draws nearer to the finish line.

MLS MVP 2024

The most prestigious award is still up for grabs

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Top Contenders (alphabetical order):

Lucho Acosta (FC Cincinnati)

Evander (Portland Timbers)

Cucho Hernandez (Columbus Crew)

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)

Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy)

The MLS MVP race feels pretty open with a handful of games left, though Evander (photo above) has gone from “darkhorse candidate” to “maybe the favorite” in a matter of weeks.

Some combination of goal contributions, team standing and big moments make up this award. Evander has everything but team standing, with the Portland Timbers sitting 8th in the Western Conference. But they’re only four points back from fifth place. A boost in the table would mean a boost for his MVP case.

2024 MLS MVP Race Player (Club) Team Position Goals Assists Goals+Assists Lucho Acosta (CIN) 2nd 12 18 30 Evander (POR) 8th 15 18 33 Cucho Hernandez (CLB) 3rd 15 12 27 Lionel Messi (MIA) 1st 14 15 29 Riqui Puig (LA) 1st 11 14 25

Lucho Acosta has cooled off a bit after incredible early season form, but it’s still been an MVP-level season. He has scored or assisted 30 of FC Cincinnati's 52 goals. If you’re a voter who places most emphasis on “valuable”, Acosta might be your pick. Where would Cincy be without him?

Cucho Hernandez and Riqui Puig are the best players on really, really good teams. Their goal contributions aren’t quite the same as the top two, but no one is doubting their quality or importance. Cucho led Columbus to the CONCACAF Champions Cup final and also won the Leagues Cup. Unfortunately, this award only takes into consideration MLS regular season play.

Lionel Messi being listed with just 1,244 minutes played may seem silly. I think it is — unless he goes thermonuclear over the last four games, which is for sure a possibility — but it was asinine that he was a finalist for Newcomer of the Year last season with just 372 minutes played. This award is voted on by media, clubs and players. Messi was carried by the club and player vote last year. That could happen again.

MLS Defender of the Year 2024

A fullback has never won the award for best defender

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Top Contenders (alphabetical order):

Adilson Malanda (Charlotte FC)

Micael (Houston Dynamo)

Steven Moreira (Columbus Crew)

Ranko Veselinovic (Vancouver Whitecaps)

Yeimar (Seattle Sounders)

Another award that's wide open: There isn’t a clear and obvious favorite at the moment, but I find myself leaning towards Columbus Crew SC defender Steven Moreira (photo above).

Columbus have conceded the fewest goals in MLS this year (only 29!!!) despite playing some of the most attacking soccer. Moreira is uniquely key to both sides of the ball in his right-sided center back role. He’s not a traditional center back — he’s closer to a fullback — and a fullback has never won this award.

If not Moreira, then Charlotte’s Adilson Malanda and Western Conference trio Micael (Houston), Ranko Veselinovic (Vancouver) and Yeimar (Seattle) are the alternatives.

All four have been top class in 2024. Each of their clubs are among the best defensive teams in the league. All four are the most important individual defenders in their respective teams.

MLS Goalkeeper of the Year 2024

Stats say that one netminder stands above the rest

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Top Contenders (alphabetical order):

Steve Clark (Houston Dynamo)

Matt Freese (NYCFC)

Kristijan Kahlina (Charlotte FC)

Brad Stuver (Austin FC)

For me, this award is shaped by a combination of box score numbers (goals conceded, clean sheets), team standing and, more importantly, underlying stats. I value shot-stopping above all else. The table below illustrates where these four stand in those departments.

(The last column is post-shot expected goals minus goals allowed. Essentially, this metric helps parse out how many expected goals a goalkeeper is saving.)

2024 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Race Player (Club) Goals Conceded Clean Sheets Post-Shot Expected Goals Minus Goals Allowed (PSxG-G) Steve Clark (HOU) 28 8 +7.7 Matt Freese (NYC) 39 6 +6.1 Kristijan Kahlina (CLT) 33 10 +9.2 Brad Stuver (ATX) 42 7 +6.9

Freese’s goals conceded and PSxG-G looked a lot better a couple weeks ago, before New York City FC had their doors blown off by Philly.

Kahlina (photo above) leads the league in both clean sheets and PSxG-G, per FBRef and American Soccer Analysis. ASA has Freese second, whereas FBRef has Freese fourth. You’ll find different numbers for xG on different sites. It’s not an exact science.

MLS Newcomer of the Year 2024

The list of contenders this year will be tough to choose from

Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Top Contenders (alphabetical order):

Petar Musa (FC Dallas)

Gabriel Pec (LA Galaxy)

Jonathan Rodriguez (Portland Timbers)

Luis Suárez (Inter Miami)

Some years this award can be tough to parse when mid-season signings are the biggest or best, like last year when Messi and friends arrived in July. That is not the case this year. This year’s crop is absolutely stacked.

2024 MLS Newcomer of the Year Contenders Player (Club) Goals Assists Goals + Assists Petar Musa (DAL) 15 2 17 Gabriel Pec (LAG) 13 12 25 Jonathan Rodriguez (POR) 15 7 22 Luis Suárez (MIA) 17 6 23

The favorite is Gabriel Pec, and I’m closer to locking that in as my pick. He’s immediately become one of the best players in the league in his debut season with the LA Galaxy . Luis Suárez has been integral to Inter Miami both in big games, and in the Supporters’ Shield race, and I wasn't expecting the latter given his age and knee issues. He’s been awesome.

So have Jonathan Rodriguez and Petar Musa, a pair of elite forwards (though Rodriguez has played more on the left wing). I don’t think they can be ahead of Pec, but they absolutely belong on ballots.

Last year there were only six players in MLS who scored 15 or more goals. This year we’re already at nine. Three of those are newcomers.

MLS Young Player of the Year 2024

A defender, midfielder and two attackers are in contention

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Top Contenders (alphabetical order):

Noah Eile (22, NY Red Bulls)

Diego Gomez (21, Inter Miami)

Diego Luna (21, Real Salt Lake)

Quinn Sullivan (20, Philadelphia Union)

It’s worth noting that 22-year-old Andrés Gómez was the clear, runaway leader for this award (13 goals, 9 assists) … until French club Stade Rennais signed him from Real Salt Lake this summer. But his former teammate, Diego Luna, is a top contender. The 21-year-old has six goals and 12 assists for Real Salt Lake, currently second place in the West. It’s not easy for a young player to win minutes in attack in this league, where most of the money is spent.

Inter Miami midfielder Diego Gomez might not have the minutes to stack up, limited to just 15 appearances this season due to injury and then international duty, but he’s been integral for Miami when available. He has three goals and seven assists on the season.

NY Red Bulls center back Noah Eile (photo above) might be juuuust off my Defender of the Year list, but he belongs here. Eile has had an excellent debut season for RBNY and should be viewed among the better defenders in the league already at 22-years-old.

Philadelphia Union midfielder Quinn Sullivan has had a breakout season with three goals and 10 assists. He looks like Alejandro Bedoya 2.0 out there for Philly, which is a huge compliment.

MLS Coach of the Year 2024

There are up to six managers who can make a strong case

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Top Contenders (alphabetical order):

Chris Armas (Colorado Rapids)

Tata Martino (Inter Miami)

Pablo Mastroeni (Real Salt Lake)

Wilfried Nancy (Columbus Crew)

Pat Noonan (FC Cincinnati)

Greg Vanney (LA Galaxy)

I didn’t expect to have six names on the shortlist this late in the season, but all can make a credible case.

Chris Armas (photo above) is perhaps my favorite with a handful of games left. He has the combination of success and a strong narrative. The narrative aspect of this award is crucial. The Colorado Rapids were bad last year. Armas took over this winter. Most assumed they’d be better, but few would have put them among the top four in the West. He has done an excellent job this year, immediately instilling an identity at the club, while integrating several new signings.

Greg Vanney is in that category as well — a lot of new signings with a huge year-over-year improvement — but the only difference is that he was in charge for the down seasons as well. Sitting top of the West thanks to an attractive playing style helps his case.

For me, Tata Martino should only be considered if Inter Miami set a new points record. That is less likely today than it was a week ago (after draws at Atlanta and NYCFC). It’s still a possibility.

Pat Noonan has endured an injury crisis, including seeing reigning MLS Defender of the Year Matt Miazga go down with a season-ending injury and fellow star center back Miles Robinson spending most of the eight weeks that followed on international duty. He dealt with the Aaron Boupendza saga. He dealt with Lucho Acosta being one of the (many) to be hampered by injury. And still, FC Cincinnati are top three in the East.

Wilfried Nancy, like Noonan, is at a point of respect where his name is going to be in the conversation every single year if his club is good-to-great. That’s the case this year, but this is supposed to be an MLS-only award, so he doesn’t get bonus points for the Leagues Cup triumph or the trip to the Champions Cup final.

Pablo Mastroeni is one of the more underrated coaches in this league. The guy just succeeds.